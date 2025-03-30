All About Zines: A Brief History Of The Short Magazine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other day, as I pulled out a book from my shelf, a few zines made by old friends in middle school fell out. Some are about travel dreams, and some are a mixture of different ideas. Either way, they took me back to a snapshot of a few years ago, each a perfect reflection of how I remember the friends that made them.

As I flipped through the eight-page mini books, I thought about how they’re great ways of self-expression and creativity, something that can be easily made and preserved forever. This brought me here to write an appreciation about zines, a bit of their interesting history, their societal significance, and some ideas for you to get started on maybe your first personal artifact of time.

The word zine (pronounced “zeen”) comes from “magazine,” implying a small magazine. While the term is newer, self-published and produced booklets date back to the 1700s.

The 1920s was when they gained significant popularity, mainly driven by two key movements. The first was civil rights activism; during the Harlem Renaissance, Black artists formed their mini magazine called Fire!!. Its main purpose was to give marginalized voices a place to express themselves without barriers from large publishers. Zines acted as a mode of counterculture, a way to get messages expressed that would otherwise be heard.

In the 1960s, science fiction enthusiasts became frustrated by those who criticized the scientific accuracy of sci-fi media. Through zines, they began to analyze the content of sci-fi works and share it to push back on the critics, allowing niche communities to grow and share their thoughts with the wider population much before the age of social media.

Over time, zines continued to grow and appealed to overlooked subcultures.

Today, zines still live on, and their concept has been implemented in many areas. From digital platforms like blogs, Instagram, and Reddit, the unfiltered DIY spirit of zines is still, and will forever be, an important part of free speech.

Recently, I heard about the Toronto Zine Library, located at 292 Brunswick Ave. Despite still trying to find a good time to visit, I think it’s a great place to get inspiration and learn from the wide selection they have. I hope their rich history inspires you to make your own. You can make one about your favourite books, your least favourite songs, or the news.

With no rules, the options extend as far as your creativity goes!