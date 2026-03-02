Afrofuturism Can Reshape the Present

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re asked to give examples of science fiction and fantasy, what do you think of? Maybe Star Wars, Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, the Hunger Games—all the classics we grew up with. They’re great stories with even better characters, but admittedly, not much representation, especially to the Black community.

What is Afrofuturism?

Recently, I stumbled upon Afrofuturism, a movement combining art, science and technology with Black and African histories and cultures. By using different mediums like film, music, and television, author Ytasha L. Womack describes Afrofuturism as, “an intersection of imagination, technology and liberation.”

The term was first coined in 1993 by Mark Dery, a white American journalist, who describes it as a form of “speculative fiction” in which stories are told from outside the confines of the real world. As someone who is not African-American, it’s also really important to mention its focus on African-American themes. Although Afrofuturism can incorporate elements of African culture, it is rooted in the unique African-American experience and enables creatives to design a world free from the norms and expectations of history.

Where We See It

A hugely successful and widely known example of Afrofuturism was the 2018 film Black Panther. I vividly remember going to the theatres on opening day and being amazed by a world where the fictional African nation of Wakanda was rich in culture, resources, and most importantly, power. It challenged the many westernized ideas and prejudices around the continent of Africa while also creating a universe where viewers can imagine what African countries could’ve become if not affected by colonialism. It changed my perspective on my own identity and helped me dismantle prejudices I had subconsciously developed about my own ethnicity.

While more subtle, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also steps into the realm of Afrofuturism. Miles Morales is an Afro-Latino teenager who finds himself thrown into a futuristic multiverse filled with complex technologies. He is the sole main character, and viewers experience his culture through his art, music, food, and lifestyle, blended with science-fiction themes. This film displays a teenage boy of colour, positioned as a superhero, experiencing fantastical and futuristic things.

It’s Our Turn

Now that we can see Afrofuturism in modern media, it’s time for us to create it ourselves. Using this concept is not only extremely creative but can also provide healing, growth, and development. When one uses their medium to imagine, they indirectly help create a future for younger generations. Trust me, I’m not saying anyone is going to become the next sci-fi hero, villain or robot in the real world. But whether we like it or not, these characters help to define who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives.

Many Black diasporas regularly consume art focused on the bad aspects of life in comparison to the good. In no way am I saying these subjects aren’t necessary because it’s quite the opposite. When we take a seat back and look at historical and societal presence, it’s easy to see the need for more. More Black scientists, more wizards, more heroes, just more.

Most importantly, we must take the opportunity to dream more for each other. Look at common protagonists, strength, honour, and courage. Our future communities, our lives, and our identities need to see these traits in fiction to make a greater impact in our real world.

Afrofuturism is not simply a reimagination; it is a reidentification of the past, present, and future of African diasporas.