A Taste Of London: Eats I Miss The Most

Food and place are intertwined with memories, and for me, London holds a special place. I spent a semester abroad there, immersing myself in the vibrant food scene and culture.

Over the course of six months, I discovered my favourite cafes for a daily pick-me-up, the best lunch spots, and my go-to restaurants for weekend dinners. Many of these places became part of my routine and almost a home away from home, far from my roots in Toronto, Canada.

Now, months after returning, I find myself nostalgic for those delicious bites that not only tasted incredible but are also filled with memories of sharing them with friends and loved ones I haven’t seen since.

I’ll share some of my top picks: my favourite lunch spot, a popular cafe, and a restaurant that I came to adore. While these places can be found beyond London, in other parts of the United Kingdom (UK) and some around the world, it was during my unforgettable time in London that I first discovered them, making them the London eats I miss the most.

Bunsik: Street Food from Korea You Can’t Stop Thinking About

Oh, Bunsik, how I wish you were in Toronto.

This casual eat-in or take-out spot became my go-to for a midday meal. Korean cuisine has been one of my favourites for years, and after moving to London, I found myself craving those familiar flavours without knowing where to turn.

I stumbled upon Bunsik while exploring Camden Market and decided to step in for a quick look. Little did I know, that was just the first of many visits.

Bunsik offers a variety of delicious Korean street food at affordable prices, with generous portion sizes. My personal favourites were corn dogs, tteokbokki, and ramyun. Their menu features a wide range of options, all of which are Halal, and they offer vegetarian choices, too. If you’re craving or looking for Korean street food, Bunsik is the place to be.

Original photo by Atiya Malik

Blank Street: My First Love

Similar to my liking for Korean cuisine, I also have a deep appreciation for iced matcha. However, when I first arrived in London, I wasn’t sure where to find a good one.

I had tried a few cafes but nothing really resonated. That was until I discovered Blank Street, a popular cafe chain in London with locations in almost every borough. There was one conveniently located near my university, so between classes, I decided to stop in and give it a try.

It didn’t take long for their blueberry matcha — a drink I had never tried before — to become my new obsession. I would get it every day, sometimes even multiple times a day. It was the perfect balance of sweet and savoury.

Blank Street offers a wide range of options and due to the number of locations it has, it quickly became my go-to spot for that perfect matcha fix.

Original photo by Atiya Malik

Dishoom: A Taste of South Asia

Dishoom is a beloved sit-down restaurant in the UK, with each location described as “a love letter to Bombay,” according to their website.

I was first introduced to this gem during a night out with friends, and from the moment I walked in, the warm and inviting atmosphere was the perfect setting for an evening dinner. The ambiance is incredibly welcoming and relaxing, while the flavours of the food are simply outstanding.

My personal favourite has to be the chicken biryani. As a South Asian from Pakistan, it was undoubtedly the best I’d had since leaving home, and I found myself returning again and again to savour that familiar taste.

These are just a few of some of my favourite places to eat and drink during my time studying abroad in London. I often find myself thinking about them whenever I miss the city. The next time I return to London, these will be the first places I visit.