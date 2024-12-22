‘The Great Impersonator’: An Innovative Take On Inspiration

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

Renowned singer-songwriter Halsey is back in the spotlight with her new album, The Great Impersonator, which dropped on Oct. 25, 2024.

This album features 18 songs that explore themes of childhood, loss, relationships, and self-identity — something we’ve seen before from Halsey. However, this album has an entirely different feel from her previous works.

In advertising this new album, Halsey did a 25-day countdown on her TikTok and Instagram of 18 artists who have and continue to influence her life and music.

Through photos that mimic other artist’s album covers and photoshoots, Halsey has paid homage to countless artists like David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Aaliyah, and Cher, whose impact and sound have contributed to Halsey’s music not only on The Great Impersonator but on other works as well.

On Oct. 21, Halsey posted a side-by-side photo of herself and Fiona Apple on TikTok. The caption says, “The Great Impersonator #15 is Fiona Apple. Chief inspo for my entire life, but the influence especially shows up in this song. Track 13: Arsonist.” Halsey has transformed herself into Fiona Apple and other artists to showcase how they have influenced her as an artist and how their sound shows up in some of the tracks on her newest album.

Fiona Apple’s dark, melodic sound can be picked up on throughout “Arsonist,” a song about a toxic relationship that is all-consuming, just as a fire is. The sound and theme of this song makes it my favourite on the album. Halsey explores how toxic relationships can be intoxicating and heightened as a toxic partner can make you feel so loved and then so hated through the damage they cause.

Halsey whispers in the background toward the end of “Arsonist,” which makes the listener confront the feelings she is experiencing in this toxic relationship, saying things like, “Have you ever been woken up from a dream just to realize you were still asleep?” / “Do you ever wish you were still asleep?” The lyrics, in addition to the overall vibe, have a haunting and eerie edge, which makes me love it that much more.

Another really interesting thing that Halsey has done with The Great Impersonator is featuring three songs with the same title; “Letter to God (1974),” “Letter to God (1983),” and “Letter to God (1998).” Halsey explains on her social media that these three songs work to reimagine her life and sound if she had debuted in the ’70s, the ’80s, or the ’90s. These tracks are short, but each has its own unique sound that can be found in each of the three decades.

I find it super interesting and unique that Halsey decided to rework her music to fit these eras of music — something I haven’t seen many artists do before, especially on the same album. Her impersonations of these influences also seem to align with her older music; which she also draws inspiration from.

I have thoroughly enjoyed this album and, if asked, I would give it a rating of 8/10. I’ve added quite a few tracks to my daily playlists! If you’re looking for new music, I highly recommend this album.

Halsey’s inspiration and the work she has put into this album have really blown me away. I look forward to what she does in music next!