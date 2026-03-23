A Realistic First-Year Study Routine That Actually Works

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Balancing classes, assignments, and a social life in the first year can feel impossible. After a semester of trial and error, I finally found a study routine that actually works, and doesn’t require waking up at 5 a.m. or having a perfectly colour-coded planner.

Being a first-year student can feel overwhelming, especially when trying to balance classes, assignments and a social life. After many months of trial and error, I have finally figured out a routine that actually works for me. And honestly, it’s surprisingly simple.

I usually wake up around 7 a.m. and take it slow. Caffeine first, obviously. My first class is RTA 211 at 8 a.m., which is super-easy, so I use that time to get organized. I reply to emails, check what I have to do for the day and write down a to-do list. During the lecture, I pay attention and also start assignments if I can. Writing things down is my life hack; notes and checklists keep me from forgetting everything.

Around 11 a.m., I grab a matcha from Starbucks and head to the DCC. The tables there are perfect for studying, and changing my scenery actually helps me focus. Lunch doubles as a study break, where I can eat and glance over notes at the same time. After that, I dive into another study session, then take a short break to hang out with friends. Social time is honestly necessary if you don’t want to burn out.

My afternoon class runs from 3 pm to 6 pm, and I usually do a few things in my free time, like reviewing notes. After class, I grab dinner and then head to the TMU library or the Reference Library to switch things up. Evening sessions are where I finish assignments or go over material one last time. Before heading back to my dorm at 9 p.m., I make a quick checklist of what I got done. It’s such a small thing, but it feels good.

My favourite study tips? Break work into small chunks, take regular breaks and always write things down. Changing up locations, balancing social time and keeping tasks realistic make this routine actually doable. Not every day is perfect, but consistent little habits make the first year way less stressful and even enjoyable.