So, it’s not a shock to anyone that I’m not really that interested in football. I’ve never really been one for sports outside of the NHL growing up (and now the PWHL), but I really have never cared for the NFL or the Super Bowl in all 21 years I have been on this earth.

Thankfully, I know my ambivalence was shared by many worldwide. People who really don’t care for the sport or the results of the big game tune in regardless just to see the halftime show. This and to make comments on all the silly and ridiculous things that occur during the biggest night in professional football.

And thank God for that because the posts online made the game all the more enjoyable for me and many others. From posts on X discussing the celebrities in attendance to edits on TikTok of the celebrations occurring on Broad Street in Philadelphia, my feeds were truly filled with comedic gems on the night of Feb. 9, 2025, and here are some of my personal favourites.

Posts poking fun at the high energy and tense nature of the game, with the screen being obstructed by other forms of entertainment were king on game night, with captions like this one saying, “This game boring af when Poulin gonna score?” in reference to Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin.

Another post on X by poster Angie Thomas said, “Please keep this up, Eagles, because the Abbott Elementary episode is going to be top tier.” I agree, Angie, it will be absolutely peak. I want to see Melissa Schemmenti celebrating a bird’s win ASAP.

Reactions to the celebrities in attendance were pretty amazing, too. With stars such as Paul Rudd, Paul McCartney, and Anne Hathaway all within the Caesars Superdome, the internet was invested in the team being followed by their favourite star. In my case, that was the film/lesbian side of X and Anne Hathaway cheering for the Eagles, which ended up being the correct choice in the end.

Others were more so choosing to poke fun at the “villains” of the game, who were the Kansas City Chiefs in this case. Whether this was for general public disfavour with star players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Harrison Butker or having enough of Taylor Swift being attached to the team, I will never know.

But the posts making fun were admittedly hilarious, such as this one by Bobbi, which asks the all too important question, “You could make it to Turkey for some plugs, but you couldn’t make it to the endzone?” This was in reference to Travis Kelce’s suspiciously full head of hair and, ultimately, lacklustre performance in the game.

Now, onto the real star of the night, the halftime show, which was performed by Kendrick Lamar and special guests SZA, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson. Lamar’s performance was no doubt an absolute spectacle filled with symbolism and references to the Black experience in the U.S.

This halftime show was incredibly performed and included “Not Like Us” — the Drake diss track that has made waves since its initial release in May 2024. This rendition of the track had a plethora of iconic moments. My personal favourite is when Lamar looks at the camera, smiling wide, and says, “Hey, Drake,” before continuing with the song. This moment has been on my feed more than the results of the game and has been used to fit a variety of situations. This screenshot has been used to connect to some of my favourite pieces of media. With movies such as Twilight, and shows like House of the Dragon, I have seen this image everywhere, and I never want to see it stop.

Now, did this make me care about the end result of the game anymore? No, not really. But I was happy to be online during the game so I could watch these posts hit the internet as they were at their most relevant, and I know there are many who are in the same spot. My fellow pop culture junkies can now rest until the seemingly very messy Academy Awards coming up on March 2, 2025.