A Comprehensive Guide To Going On A Semester Abroad

Over a year ago, I embarked on an adventure I’ll never forget and fulfilled my dream to study abroad in the U.K.

I’m grateful to say that Leeds, England, was my home for some of the best months of my life. I made friends from all over the world, travelled all across Europe, and continued to meet different versions of myself along the way.

So, to those heading off to study abroad, I present to you all the little things I did to make every second, every cent, and every shred of anxiety worth it.

Make a Playlist of Memorable Songs

It’s been over a year since I was in my flat, looking out at my charming, quintessentially English view of the ever-present, drizzling rain. Yet, when I listen to “Linger” by The Cranberries, I can smell the fresh cup of Yorkshire tea I made for myself, hear my flatmates’ laughter spilling through the kitchen, and see students walking past my building in the rain. Music has a magical way of transporting you to a different time and place — use it to your advantage. When I hear Kacey Musgrave, I think of Ava. “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo? Suddenly, I’m sipping a Hugo Spritz with my cousin, with a view of Lake Como. “The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift brings me back to the top of Arthur’s Hill with my friend Jacki. When I press shuffle on my “study abroad” playlist, I never know which memory I get to relive, and the surprise hits me every time. Some of my standout favourites include “There She Goes” by The La’s, “Alright” by Supergrass, and “Motivo di Giorgia” by Fred Bongusto.

Book the Trip… The Many Trips

One of the highlights from the semester was the spontaneous travelling I was able to do! When I booked a trip to Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day, did we fly out at 6 a.m., spend 12 hours there, and then fly back that night? Perhaps. Was it worth it? Yes! Regardless, if you have the means and resources, I do urge you to book additional trips throughout Europe! Note: my visa was not a problem, and depending on where you undertake your studies, it’s cheaper to fly out to Spain from England than from back home to Canada. And the stories you get to tell are priceless. At least, that was my logic.

Take Part in the Traditions

One weekend, I drank 14 beers in one day dressed as Adam Sandler during the Leeds Otley Run — a pub crawl spanning 17 pubs throughout the city. Participants wear costumes and drink their way through every Saturday. Not only did I have an amazing and fun time, but I was able to get more accustomed to the little things that students studying in Leeds participate in. The goal is to discover the must-do activities in your area — immerse yourself in the culture, or in this case, the beer. Enjoy karaoke nights, pub quizzes, and football games, or indulge in fancy afternoon tea — live like a local!

Thrift

There is nothing more satisfying than someone asking where you got something from and telling them it is from a completely different country. Unfortunately, your superiority complex will inflate, so I urge you to be careful — I digress. I really enjoyed going to different thrift stores, flea markets, and unique antique shops throughout my time abroad. Personally, I think accessories are the way to go: rings, necklaces, sunglasses — especially if you have limited suitcase space. Or, stick to one and collect them! For example, I collected a ring from every country I visited.

Walk everywhere! (If it’s reasonable)

Throughout my time in Europe, my average steps increased to almost 20,000 a day! If you asked a friend of mine, they might attribute it to my anxiety towards a foreign public transportation system or my hopeless sense of direction. But if you ask me, it was so I could cherish the local cityscape. In addition to health and financial benefits, walking everywhere was honestly just peaceful and relaxing. Between attending actual classes (because, yes, you still have class), living every day to the fullest, and tackling a 17-stop pub crawl almost every Saturday, sometimes you just need a little time for yourself — walking was mine. I’d listen to music or a podcast while out on a stroll and make some spontaneous stops along the way.

Go see live music

I had known one song by Noah Kahan when my flatmates convinced me to go to his concert, none by Fletcher, and maybe two by Kacey Musgraves. And yet, those concerts stand as some of the most memorable nights of my time abroad. Not to mention, the ticket prices were definitely cheaper in comparison to Toronto. I also visited a few jazz bars, including Le Caveau de la Huchette in Paris — a historic venue featured in La La Land! If a rare opportunity presents itself, just take it — after all, how often do you get the chance to say yes to a jazz bar in Paris?

keep a Daily Journal

I truly believe journaling every day from January to June was one of my biggest accomplishments throughout my time away. I’m so glad I disciplined myself because now, I get to read through and relive exactly what I had done, felt, and experienced that day. I journaled on the train, on the plane, in a cafe, during class —practically everywhere. Every detail is documented and so, that journal is one of my most prized possessions.

Collect Trinkets

Now, I can’t take complete credit for this idea. I was at a pub in a random small town in England when my friend Ava stole the coaster from our table on our way out. Come to find out, she’s been doing that with every coaster at every restaurant we’ve been going to. She uses it for her future scrapbook! I thought, brilliant. Now, I’m not suggesting stealing ;however, collecting photo booth pictures, flyers, posters, keychains, or other unique trinkets are great keepsakes from your trip. Use it later for a collage in a picture frame, a junk journal, a scrapbook like Ava, or to keep in a nice box that you’ll be happy to look through years later.

Download Apps

Now for some logistics that will help your travels go smoothly. First, Tinder, Hinge or other dating apps… hear me out! These can be multi-use apps. You can find friends, European flings, fun dates (possibly free dinner), or, as I was, finding a local travel guide. You don’t even need to meet people you match with in person to still accumulate good recommendations for local spots to visit. Using these apps, I was able to learn some slang, hear different accents, and potentially find the love of my life. With that being said, please take safety precautions and make smart decisions. You’re still in an unfamiliar country, so definitely put your safety and well-being as a priority. Another app I found useful was Wise, an international money transfer app. Use this instead of your credit card from home, especially if it has an interest rate when using it abroad or if you want to avoid the hassle of opening a bank account in your respective city. Trainline is another app to keep handy! It makes buying train tickets super easy throughout most parts of Europe. There is also Hopper, to make buying flights easier too. Amongst many other travel booking apps, Hopper allows you to book flights right from your phone. Additional tip: I searched RyanAir and Easyjet for the cheapest flights, and I survived. Do with that information what you will, but I found that both airlines have useful booking apps as well.

Get to Know the People Around You