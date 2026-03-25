A Defining Moment For The WNBA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) approaches its 30th season, the excitement surrounding growth is tempered by uncertainty. With the regular season set to tip off May 8th, the league and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association remain locked in negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. A “status quo” period is currently in place, meaning the previous terms remain active while talks continue. But as opening day approaches, the stakes could have major repercussions for women’s sports leagues all over the world.

At the centre of the dispute is revenue sharing. Players have proposed receiving a percentage of gross revenue (total income earned before any expenses are deducted), while the league has countered with a percentage of net revenue (income remaining after operating costs and expenses are subtracted); a structural difference that could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars over the life of the agreement. The divide reflects more than accounting differences. It represents a fundamental disagreement about how players should share in a league that has seen soaring franchise valuations, expanded media deals, and surging popularity.

Importantly, both sides acknowledge that salaries will grow significantly. League proposals include maximum salaries surpassing $1 million and an average salary expected to at least triple from current levels. Yet for players, this moment is about more than incremental raises. It is about securing a compensation structure that reflects the value they have single-handedly created.

The timing amplifies the urgency. More than 100 players are set to enter free agency, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire expansion teams need to build rosters, and the draft looms in April. Without an agreement, the entire offseason calendar (trades, training, and the draft) could be compressed or disrupted.

For decades, women’s sports leagues have fought for visibility, sponsorship, and respect. Now, with record viewership and strong corporate interest, WNBA players are negotiating from an unprecedented position of advantage. It is a defining moment in women’s sports; a test of whether growth will translate into equity and whether female athletes will finally receive a share worthy of the empire they have helped build.

This CBA is not simply about a season starting on time. But when it does start, make sure you are watching.