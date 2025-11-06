9 Girl Dinner (and Breakfast) Ideas for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Getting back into the cooking groove after a long summer of relaxation can be rough. But it’s not impossible! Here are some tips and easy recipes ideas to cook up for fall that can fill your belly and keep you within your budget.

Corn on the Cob with Butter The ideal lazy-girl dinner — all you need is corn, butter (salted is preferred), salt and pepper. For extra flavour, feel free to add paprika and garlic powder. Pop a corn cob in the air fryer or oven for about eight minutes at 200 degrees Celsius, and you’ll have golden, buttery deliciousness. Pizza in the Hole Who said pizza needs to be a whole pie? This simple trick requires only three ingredients: a bagel, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. How to make it: Lightly toast your bagel, top with your desired amount of sauce, and sprinkle mozzarella on top. Bake or air fry until bubbling and melty. It’s the hot girl’s version of pizza pockets. DIY Sushi Bowl This is for times when you want to get takeout but your bank account says ‘no.’ Begin with a bowl of cooked white rice, then add spicy mayo (regular mayo works fine too), canned tuna, and diced cucumber or other vegetables you enjoy. Pair it with seaweed sheets or kimchi for a true sushi experience, of course, without the delivery fee. Pumpkin Spice Overnight Oats It’s not fall without some pumpkin spice. This one is ideal for those 9 a.m. classes where you barely have time to comb your hair before having to rush out the door. Combine steel-cut oats, milk (or a non-dairy milk alternative), Greek yogurt, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Let it cool overnight, then wake up to a creamy, comforting breakfast that tastes like autumn in a jar! Korean Cold Noodles This ten-minute supper is for the girl who values flavour and convenience. Boil the soba noodles, then combine soy sauce, gochujang, rice vinegar (or regular vinegar), honey, and sesame seeds to make the sauce. Toss everything in a bowl, then top with sliced cucumbers or carrots. You’ll thank me later. Poutine Are you craving comfort food? Grab some frozen fries, cheese curds (or shredded mozzarella, if you have any), and gravy. Bake or air fry the fries, then melt the cheese on top and add the warm gravy. It’s salty, gooey, and tastes like a relaxing night in. Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese The simplest and most flavourful sandwich ever — and believe me, once you’ve had it, you’ll never go back. All you need to do is butter two slices of frozen garlic bread (any brand should work). Grill both slices until brown and crispy, then add your favourite cheese (such as mozzarella or cheddar). Ramen Noodle Burrito A new take on the typical dorm ramen! Cook Buldak ramen noodles as you usually would, adding the required sauces and seasonings. Next, prepare rice paper and chop up some vegetables of your choice. Wrap the ramen noodles and vegetables into the rice paper like a burrito, and put it on a pan with oil to crisp up.

Whether you’re living at home with your family or in the dorms with your girls, these quick, fun, and easy meals will definitely spice up your usual meal plan.