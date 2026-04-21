8 TV Shows That Got Me Through The Winter Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As winter rolls in, so does the seasonal spiral as the semester gets tough for many of us. The winter brings more than just cold, it brings early sunsets, unfinished to-do lists and an undeniable vitamin d deficiency. After spending my first and second year of university taking on extra stress, now that I am in my third year, I realized that indulging in self-care protects my mental health while having a million things to do.

A significant source of self-care for me includes watching shows that comfort me. This list contains shows that offer a range of emotions for me, some make me laugh more every time I watch them, and some capture the bittersweet feeling of growing up. So, when I need a breather, I’ll shower, get comfy in bed wearing my favourite pajamas and just watch my shows!

Normal People

This is one of my most frequently rewatched shows. Having read the novel when I was 17, I’ve rewatched the show every winter since then. I’ve grown so fond of the characters because they are dynamic, flawed individuals; every year of my life, I relate to them in different ways. Sally Rooney has a confounding capacity for conveying feelings and depression. I have found a lot of comfort in all her books because of that and the way she communicates power differences, class disparities and intimacy. Normal People follows Connell and Marianne as they are emerging into adulthood. They have communication issues and class differences that impact their relationships, which I find relatable to young adults. While they can be frustrating, I find it comforting to see flawed individuals.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls is about a group of friends in the North of Ireland as they go through adolescence with the backdrop of political tension in the 1990s. It is one of the funniest shows I’ve ever watched. The characters are loud, dramatic and unhinged in the best way possible. The friendships are so real and sweet, in the way childhood friends usually are. This show was written by Lisa McGee, and it shows that it was written by a woman through its strong female characters with individuality. It depicts girlhood at different stages, from adolescence to women in their 40s. Each character has a dynamic personality with their own development. This show opened me up to Irish media, and I’ve watched more since. The creator recently released a new show called How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, which is similarly funny but with a mystery background.

Chewing Gum

This is a show I recently discovered, although it was made in 2015 and was Michaela Coel’s debut. The one word that best describes this sitcom is “awkward”; the protagonist is coming into her own, knowing herself unapologetically in her own way. This show has a freeing, embarrassing chaos. This show allows the black female protagonist to go beyond usual stereotypes, revealing an off-center, incredibly unique character. The show is set in an apartment complex filled with characters who are eccentric in their own way. Overall, the writing was way ahead of its time. We still don’t have many mainstream TV shows with black women as the center of the plot to this day. Representation such as this is so valuable. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled after 2 seasons, after the creator was sexually assaulted while working on the show and did not receive support from the producers, she was harassed by a television executive. This led her to create the show I May Destroy You, which is also exceptionally written.

Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is a cozy coming-of-age K-drama. It captures the warmth of family, friendship, and nostalgia so perfectly. Effortlessly funny and sweet, the story follows five families living on the same street, explores different family dynamics and financial struggles, and traces characters from adolescence through adulthood as they navigate life. There are unexpected romances that are very heartwarming as well.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

A nostalgic animation that only gets better with age. There are four divided nations, each attached to an element, experiencing a 100-year-long war inflicted by the Fire Nation’s imperialism. The show explores political themes such as colonization, power disparities, propaganda, and moral obligations, which remain extremely significant today. It displays the significance of growth and character development impeccably. Avatar: The Last Airbender shows the importance of responsibility, friendship, and being hopeful without naivete.

Fisk

An Australian workplace comedy with very dry humour, Fisk follows protagonist Helen Tudor Fisk, a corporate lawyer who moves to the suburbs to work at a wills and probate firm. We encounter all kinds of characters in this typical work setting with deadpan personalities. The writing and pacing is perfect for when I’m stressed and need a laugh. The setting here, being so normal, is somewhat comforting and in a way makes the future seem less daunting.

Overcompensating

Overcompensating is a semi-autobiographical comedy created by Benito Skinner. The show follows Benny, a former high school football player who is closeted and therefore overcompensating during his first semester of college, navigating the complexities that come with it. Benny meets Carmen, and they instantly connect, forming a close friendship. The characters are clearly flawed as they navigate their identities together, and there is something comforting about that. This show is also vaguely set in the early to mid-2010s, which was very comically depicted.

My Lady Jane