8 Essential Tips To Help You Shift The Way You Thrift

If you’ve ever stepped foot into a Value Village on a warm, sunny Saturday afternoon, then you’ve probably taken one look at the chaos and wanted to walk right back out.

For first-time thrifters — and even seasoned ones like me — the overwhelming amount of clothes and the buzzing groups of people surrounding them can make thrift stores a scary place.

Although you may go in there with a list and a purpose, it’s easy to get caught up in the never-ending racks of cute (and questionable) clothing items you will inevitably want to take home.

It can be difficult to navigate the thrift store between balancing trends, finding items that suit your own style, making sure you don’t overwhelm your closet (or your bank account), and figuring out which pieces won’t fall apart the minute you throw them in the wash.

So, after learning the hard way, I can confidently say I’m able to skillfully shop around second-hand stores stress-free.

With that being said, to help you avoid falling into these dangerous patterns, I’ve compiled a list of tips from me and other avid thrift-goers and second-hand business owners that will save you during your next thrifting trip.

Shop for yourself, not for the trends

Just because something is trending doesn’t mean you have to buy it. Something I’ve found about the thrift store is that you can find anything if you try hard enough. This is why, when it comes to keeping up with the trends, second-hand shops have become the go-to spot for finding staple pieces in the most recent fashion fads. From the blazers and work attire that are part of the “office siren trend” to baggy oversized men’s attire à la Billie Eilish, the thrift store can be a treasure trove. With only one of every item, these shops lend themselves to a sort of “finders keepers” situation. However, you shouldn’t let that influence your purchases. If finding Shein tags almost every two minutes while sorting through the racks doesn’t tell you enough about how long the trends will last, then I don’t know what will. On the other hand, if you like the trend or it aligns with your style, feel free to try it out! After all, you shouldn’t be afraid to experiment. But if you’re buying something just to be the first to have it, you may want to rethink your decision.

Out with the old, in with the new

Every time you visit the thrift store, it’s always best practice to try and donate something from your own closet in return. When going to second-hand shops, it’s easy to want to take home a whole new wardrobe. However, in my experience, no one has room for that many clothes, and — above that — no one should have that many clothes. So, before you leave for the store next time, look through your closet and pick out one to two items that you don’t wear anymore. Ask yourself, “Can I make an outfit with this?” or “Do I want to make an outfit with this?” If your answer is no, take it with you to donate. If your answer is yes, keep trying until you find something to get rid of. Think of it as exchanging an item at the store. You may not be getting money back necessarily, but you’re doing the environment (and your closet) a huge favour.

Prepare to be there for a while (and to find no fitting rooms)

Second-hand and vintage shop owner Sarah O’Neil is no stranger to spending hours in the thrift store. The Cherry Bomb Vintage owner and founder spends hours searching through racks to find the perfect high-quality vintage pieces. Although she does it for her business, a successful thrift store visit can be long and draining for anyone. However, O’Neil has tips to help prepare for this. “Bring a water bottle, bring snacks, make sure you eat before you go and bring headphones,” she explained. Beyond essentials, O’Neil also suggested planning what to wear on your next shopping trip to ensure you have an easy way to try clothes on. Contrary to popular demand, many thrift stores no longer have fitting rooms. “In the summer, that could be gym shorts and a tank top,” she added. “In the winter, [that’s] leggings under your pants and maybe a short sleeve under your sweater.”

Brush up on your fabric knowledge

Looking through second-hand clothes means coming across many items that may fall apart as soon as you toss them in the wash. On top of being an expert in thrift prep, O’Neil also knows how to pick some high-quality pieces and can tell when something isn’t worth buying. Although not everyone has the same expertise as her, O’Neil suggests that anyone looking to make a thrift trip brush up on their fabric knowledge beforehand. “A lot of the time, natural fabrics are gonna hold up better than polyester,” she explained. “Looking at the fabric tag and knowing your fabrics is important.” Even if you don’t have the time to do this, O’Neil says you can always compare an item’s tag to something of the same fabric to get an idea of its condition. “If you can, use your senses… use your sight [and] your fingers to feel the garment,” she added. “It’s just really useful.”

Don’t be afraid to branch out

Although clothing is the hot topic when it comes to thrifting, there’s more to explore. Avid thrifter Nancy Li is no stranger to shuffling right past the racks of clothes to get to the funky vintage furniture and decor pieces —and she’s got some tips on how to pick out the best ones. “Materials matter,” Li said. “The goal is longevity… try to keep an eye out for quality materials like solid wood as opposed to wood veneers.” Not sure what to look for in the first place? Li’s got a solution for that too. “Create a Pinterest ‘vibe’ board,” she suggested. “Having an idea of the general style of furniture you’re searching for can help.” Not only will a vibe board help you better understand similar types of furniture, but it’ll teach you about different decor styles — like “space age” or “mid-century modern”— that will help you narrow down your ideal look.

Find your own go-to stores

Thrifting is all about finding the good stuff, so you have to know where to look. From knowing where the best clothes and furniture are, Li is also an expert in identifying the best thrift stores, which she says are different for everyone. “You start to figure out which places become part of your personal go-to-list through trial and error,” said Li. As the saying goes, one person’s trash might be another person’s treasure. Although you may think your local Value Village is the best hidden gem, others may find a tucked-away mom-and-pop shop to have the best finds. If you’re unsure where to start, Li suggests asking around — especially to those whose style you admire — and picking your favourites from there. “I tend to trust word-of-mouth suggestions more than trying to find something online,” she said. “Asking friends is a great place to start.”

Be patient and have an open mind

Thrifting requires maybe one too many rules for something that seems so simple. This is why it’s important to take things slowly. Another avid thrifter and third-year Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) media production student, Morgan Cooke, is no stranger to the fact that it can take a moment to get into the groove of things. For first-time shoppers, it can be daunting, especially when there’s always a chance that you don’t find what you’re looking for. “You really have to look and to pick things over, it can be time consuming,” she explained. Cooke added that if you don’t have a lot of patience, it can be difficult to focus on finding pieces you really want in such a chaotic place — she also said to never let this discourage your search. “Go in and have an open mind,” she suggested. “If you’re going in looking for a white sweater and you can’t find it, but you find a pair of jeans instead, then it’s not a fail.”

Embrace the unpredictable