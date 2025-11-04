7 Halloween Events in Toronto You Don’t Want to Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween haunt – Canada’s Wonderland (until Nov. 1)

Canada’s Wonderland transforms into a terrifying playground after dark for the autumn classic, Halloween Haunt. Wander through haunted mazes, scream on thrilling rides and encounter terrifying creatures in every shadow. With scare zones, eerie characters and over 700 actors roaming the park, it’s one of the GTA’s biggest Halloween spectacles. Perfect for adrenaline seekers and horror fans alike, this event offers heart-pounding fun until November 1st.

Halloween on Church – Church Street (Oct.31 & Nov.1)

Toronto’s most iconic Halloween street party returns to the Church-Wellesley village. Halloween in Church is an exciting celebration of creativity and community, where thousands take to the streets in elaborate costumes. Expect live music, drag performances, food vendors and an electric atmosphere that turns Church Street into a vibrant celebration. It’s the city’s most inclusive and energetic Halloween tradition and a must-see for everybody.

Rec Room Halloween Spooktacular – Rec Room (Oct. 31)

Join the Rec Room for a night of frights and fun at the Halloween Spooktacular! Expect themed cocktails, costume contests, DJs and plenty of dancing to keep the energy high. Whether you’re showing off your best costume or dancing until dawn, this downtown party offers the perfect mix of entertainment and fun arcade games. Grab your friends, dress to impress and get ready for a memorable night out.

Halloween Extravaganza Drag Brunch – O’Gradys On Church (Nov. 1)

Kick off the spooky season with some excitement and chill at O’Grady’s Halloween Extravaganza Drag Brunch. Hosted by Toronto’s top drag performers, this event combines delicious brunch plates, themed cocktails and show-stopping performances. Expect costumes, camp, and a whole lot of drama as the queens serve up spooky drag glamour. Perfect for friends looking to celebrate early in style, this brunch guarantees laughter, music and Halloween magic.

Toronto Sunday Market: Halloween Market – Parkdale Hall

The Toronto Sunday market gets a spooky twist for Halloween! Explore artisan vendors selling a wide range of items, from handmade crafts and vintage treasures to eerie decor and seasonal treats. With local food and businesses, live music and Halloween-themed photo ops, Parkdale Hall becomes a cozy yet festive haunt for all ages. Whether you’re shopping for last-minute costumes or fun fall goodies, this market captures the spirit of the season.

House of Horrors Halloween Party – Lavelle (Nov.1)

Celebrate Halloween with style and sapphic energy at Lavelle’s House of Horrors party. This rooftop event promises breathtaking views, themed decor and an inclusive space for Toronto’s lesbian and queer community. Dance under the stars to live DJs, show off your best costume and enjoy signature cocktails in a glamorous setting. It’s the perfect way to take Halloween spirit into November!

Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Extravaganza – Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema (Oct.31)