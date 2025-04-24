7 Easy-to-Read Novels To Get You Into Classical Literature

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, then you love reading but find the complicated prose and excessive rambling of classic novels agonizingly boring.

I have since come to understand there are plenty of incredibly interesting and gripping novels out there. But for first-time classic literature readers, it’s best to start somewhere easy.

Classics inspire thought, evoke strong emotions, and even change the way we view and understand the world.

Here are seven beginner-friendly novels to offer a taste of classic stories and delve into canonical literature.

‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ by Oscar Wilde Dorian Gray is an attractive young man who gets his portrait painted by an artist obsessed with his beauty. With the influence of his new friend, Dorian becomes consumed with vanity and trades his soul for eternal youth. Throughout the novel, he descends into corruption. ‘Little Women’ by Louisa May Alcott A classic coming-of-age novel set in 19th-century America, it follows the March sisters as they navigate childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. It’s a novel about self-realization, romantic and familial love. ‘White Nights’ by Fyodor Dostoevsky This is a lighthearted, romantic, and philosophical short story about a lonely man in St. Petersburg who is also a hopeless romantic. It follows him through the perils of unrequited love. Dostoevsky explores the nuances of love and the heartbreak that comes with being a dreamer. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen Possibly one of the most well-known novels in Western literature, this is a love story between a witty and independent Elizabeth Bennet and the prideful and aloof Mr. Darcy. They both misjudge each other (hence the title) before realizing they’re more alike than they first imagined. The story highlights themes of love, family drama, and the high expectations and gender roles of 19th-century England. ‘Flush’ by Virginia Woolf Virginia Woolf isn’t known for her simple language and sentence structure. But this is one of Woolf’s playful and unconventional works, blending fact with fiction. It tells the story of the life of Flush, a cocker spaniel who belongs to a sickly poet. Although it’s told from the dog’s perspective, it reflects human themes of love, freedom, and privilege. ‘The Giver’ by Lois Lowry This is a young adult classic that takes place in a seemingly perfect society, void of colour, emotion and history. It follows a teenager, named Jonas, after he is assigned his role in society as the Receiver, to inherit the memories of the past. He soon learns the disillusioning truth behind his not-so-utopian society. ‘The Invisible Man’ by H.G. Wells Scientist Griffin discovers how to become invisible. However, his ability has driven him to madness. He turns to crime, murder and violence. This is a science fiction and horror novel that conveys a powerful message of the immorality of human behaviour when there are no consequences for our actions.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but classical literature can challenge our beliefs and provide us with perspectives that stick with us for years to come.

While these are only a few of a much longer list of the classics, any of these novels is a great place to start.