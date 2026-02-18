6 Top Storylines for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games have seen many headlines before their start. From Hockey finally including the best players, to a new Olympic sport that’s a skiing-hiking hybrid, this year’s winter games have something for everyone. Here are some stories and events you’ll want to pay attention to.

NHL Players’ Anticipated Return

Since 2014, hockey fans, sports fans, and winter Olympic enthusiasts have yearned for the best of the best hockey players to return to the world stage. Hockey’s best players haven’t competed in the Winter Olympics since 2014 because of the disruption it would cause to the National Hockey League (NHL). The commissioner and the league butted heads with the Olympics over disruptions to the NHL regular season, restrictions on using Olympic media to market their players, and overall disruption to the league’s economic growth. The Four Nations Faceoff last February gave fans a taste of what the Olympics could bring and has since grown the Olympic hockey hype. The Four Nations significantly grew the game, creating new fans and entertaining veteran fans alike. Here’s to hoping the Olympics bring more of that energy!

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri’s Last Competition Together

This iconic ice dancing pair has been together for 15 years, on and off the ice. Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri are an Italian duo who live in Milan, and fittingly, this Milano Cortina Olympics will be their last dance, and on home ice. These two have accolades such as being three-time European champions and two-time world championship medallists, and a reputation in the figure skating world as dedicated, consistent, and talented. The one thing they don't have? An Olympic Medal. This will be their last Olympic Games and their last chance to win an Olympic medal.

Ski Mountaineering is the Rookie Sport

Ski mountaineering, or “skimo,” is the sole new Olympic sport at the Winter Olympics. It combines cross-country and alpine skiing into a race in which athletes must complete a variety of challenges. Athletes have to ascend sections of the course on skis, take off their skis for on-foot sections, and then finish by racing downhill to the finish line. This event is judged by time scores and includes heats to produce a more competitive final round, with the fastest athlete to complete the challenge declared the Olympic champion.

South America’s Contenders

No representative from a South American country has ever won a medal in Alpine skiing at the Winter Olympics, and this year they stand a chance. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who’s representing Brazil, has five World Cup podiums during the last season, and has a serious chance to change history as the first. His representation of the possibilities for athletes from countries stereotyped as not strong in the Winter Games, as well as his comeback story from injury, make him an inspiring athlete for all. Time will tell if he represents his country and all of South America on the podium this Winter.

Chloe Kim’s Possible Third Gold

Chloe Kim is going for her third straight Olympic gold in women’s halfpipe and has solidified herself as a beyond-elite snowboarder. From being known as a snowboarding prodigy and the then-youngest athlete to win a gold medal at the X Games at only 14, to making her Olympic debut at just 17 and taking home Gold, Kim being in the running for being one of the greats is deserved. Since her last Olympics, she’s taken more steps to improve and has added a 1260 and a double cork to her tricks, hoping to push herself to another Gold.

