5 Activities to Do With Your Loved Ones this Valentines Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean squeezing into a candlelit restaurant, shouting over clinking wine glasses, and pretending an overpriced prix-fixe menu is romantic. We’ve all been there! Stiff chairs, rushed service, and the pressure to make polite small talk feel meaningful.

If the idea of another predictable dinner makes you want to cancel altogether, good news: Toronto has way better options. From immersive experiences to hands-on activities and playful date ideas, the city is full of ways to celebrate love (or friendship) without the awkwardness. Here’s a list of fun, creative Valentine’s Day plans that actually feel special.