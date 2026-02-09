5 Activities to Do With Your Loved Ones this Valentines Day

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean squeezing into a candlelit restaurant, shouting over clinking wine glasses, and pretending an overpriced prix-fixe menu is romantic. We’ve all been there! Stiff chairs, rushed service, and the pressure to make polite small talk feel meaningful.
If the idea of another predictable dinner makes you want to cancel altogether, good news: Toronto has way better options. From immersive experiences to hands-on activities and playful date ideas, the city is full of ways to celebrate love (or friendship) without the awkwardness. Here’s a list of fun, creative Valentine’s Day plans that actually feel special.
- A Night of Love at Ripley’s Aquarium – 288 Bremner Boulevard (Feb 13)
-
On Feb. 13, Ripley’s Aquarium transforms into a romantic after-hours escape. Wander through glowing underwater tunnels, sip themed drinks and enjoy live entertainment while surrounded by sharks, jellyfish and stingrays. It’s an unforgettable date for couples who want a playful, intimate evening. Perfect if dinner reservations feel too predictable this year.
- Valentine’s Day Chocolate Express (chocolate tasting) – Toronto Railway Museum (Feb 14 -15)
-
Climb aboard the Valentine’s Day Chocolate Express at the Toronto Railway Museum on Feb. 14 -15 for a mix of sweetness and nostalgia. This chocolate tasting experience pairs gourmet treats with the charm of historic rail cars, making it ideal for couples who prefer cozy, intimate and low-pressure romance. It’s indulgent and perfect for getting your chocolate fix for the occasion.
- Valentine’s Day food tour – Kensington Market (Feb 14-15)
-
Explore the flavours of Kensington Market with a Valentine’s Day food tour running Feb. 14-15. This guided crawl lets couples (and friends) sample a variety of dishes while learning about one of Toronto’s most iconic neighbourhoods. Ideal for food-loving duos or those up for adventurous first dates, less formal than a restaurant and far more memorable.
- Date Night Paint Night – Artbox Studio Gallery, 1226 Kingston Road
-
Hosted at Artbox Studio Gallery on Kingston Road, this Valentine’s paint night invites couples to get creative together. No experience required, just show up, relax and let the creativity flow. It’s a fun, interactive alternative to dinner dates and a great way to laugh, collaborate and leave with a handmade keepsake for the special evening.
- Lano at The Ritz-Carlton Toronto’s Galentines Dinner – 181 Wellington Street
-
Celebrate friendship in style at Lano’s Galentine’s Dinner inside The Ritz-Carlton Toronto. This elegant evening focuses on connection, with a great, luxe atmosphere, perfect for friend groups looking to skip the pressure of traditional Valentine’s. Expect elevated dining, chic vibes and an excuse to dress up and make the holiday about all the people you love.