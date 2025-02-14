5 Ways to Make Galentine’s Day More Meaningful

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day gets a lot of negative publicity from those who spend the holiday single. Those who see the day as nothing more than a dreadful reminder of their uncoupledness.

However, it’s important to remember that February 14 is one of those magical days where you’re given the wonderful opportunity to reminisce about who you love most in your life — romantically or platonically.

This year, I’m engaging in what the world calls “Galentine’s Day;” a day where girlfriends (single or otherwise) come together to celebrate their friendship.

As I gear up to host my own version of this event, I find myself reflecting on the beauty of my female friendships — they’ve taught me so much and supported me through everything; I can’t imagine a world without them!

That’s why I plan on making my Galentine’s Day extra special. Using the guidance of the five love languages (words of affirmation, quality time, gifts, acts of service, and physical touch) pioneered by Gary Chapman, here are some creative and thoughtful ways to show your love to your girlfriends this month.

Words of Affirmation — Card Making For people whose love languages include words of affirmation, verbal or written confirmation of affection, desire, and attraction is very important to them, according to Healthline. Saying “I love you” often and providing encouragement is vital to this love language. A great way to integrate words of affirmation into your Galentine’s celebration is to make thoughtful cards for one another. Just grab some colourful paper, markers, and other fun stationery products, and begin crafting! After everyone’s done, you can pass the cards around and have each girlfriend write something special about the intended recipient. This is such a cute way to show our friends just how much we love them while also reminding ourselves how much our friendships mean to us. It’s also pretty inexpensive if you’re hosting on a budget! Quality Time — Presentations Although you’ll be hitting the quality time quota by merely hosting the event, there is always an opportunity to go the extra mile with your extra special friends! As a love language, quality time is measured by how diligent you are in initiating plans and sharing time with the people you love, according to Healthline. On Galentine’s Day, a great way to give your girlfriends your full attention is to have an evening of presentations. On TikTok, these are called “presentation nights” and require each person to create a meaningful and themed PowerPoint that they deliver to their friends. This can be super simple or super over-the-top — just do whatever calls to you! For Galentine’s Day, some examples could be “Favourite Group Chat Moments of 2024,” “Friend Superlatives,” and more! Of course, you could totally veer off track and do something completely random which is always welcome, too. Gifts — Personalized Party Bags Growing up in the early 2000s, loot bags were a party staple. Even if it wasn’t your birthday, you were bound to be sent home with a little gift of your own. This is my official call to bring these back for 2025, starting on Galentine’s Day! Gift giving is one of the more popular love languages, and is defined as simply giving or receiving gifts. What matters most importantly to people with this love language is less about the material object itself — it’s the thought that counts! Like Secret Santa, have your friends draw names and create personalized party bags that they then gift at your event. The best part is that you can keep the budget low — candy, little toys, or even accessories are always some great ideas. Acts of Service — Bring Your Own Cocktail/Mocktail As dozens of romcoms have taught us, simple gestures go a long way. And they don’t necessarily have to be grand! Running an errand for a friend, picking up flowers without reason, or even just making dinner for a loved one are all examples of acts of service. This Galentine’s Day, a great use of this love language could include enlisting your friends to bring a cocktail/mocktail of their choice! Potlucks like these involve everyone in the party-planning process and allow them to be intentional and display love through action. Also, feel free to change up what each person brings — from snacks to board games, the options are endless! For example, at a Galentine’s celebration last year, I brought this fabulous pomegranate dip that remains a favourite amongst my friends. All that matters is that you and your friends are contributing to the celebration with intentional action. Physical Touch — Comfy Movie Night It’s my opinion that there’s nothing better in this world than a good hug. Possibly the most common of the five love languages, physical touch is all about consensual physical affection. For your friends, this could be high-fives, hugs, back rubs, or even just leaning on one another. To satisfy the physical touch love language on Galentine’s Day, try a cozy movie night! You and your girlfriends can grab soft blankets and pillows, snacks, and even some heating pads before curling up on the couch to rewatch To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before for the 5,000th time (definitely not speaking from experience). It’s also super important to remember that not everyone is totally comfortable with physical touch, so make sure that you always have consent! Additionally, if you are not comfortable with this love language, there is never any shame in speaking up. Remember, “no” is a full sentence.

By following the five love languages, you’ll be able to show your friends how much they mean to you. Platonic love may never be the frontrunner of Valentine’s Day, but the support and affection transmitted between female friends is unlike anything else.

So, to any of mine reading this article, first of all, hey! And second of all, I am so disastrously obsessed with each one of you.

Happy Galentine’s Day, everyone!