5 Ways to Actually Prepare for your Study Abroad Program in Scotland

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Landing in Scotland was exciting and scary because, while I had the privilege of gaining a new experience, I was also stepping into the complete unknown. Existing somewhere unfamiliar can be intimidating, especially when various factors are considered. This list is honest and practical, based on my own experience living abroad in Edinburgh.

Filled with my top five tips to make your transition effortless, it’s something I wish I had known before moving abroad. The list is a collection of lessons I’ve learned, shortcuts that will make life easier, and the small realities I’ve encountered during my time here. Once completed, this list will help you make the most of your time abroad in Edinburgh while focusing on your education and ensuring you create memories that will last you forever.

Below are my top five tips before or upon arrival to make the change as seamless as possible.

Master Edinburgh Public Transportation: Get Your Young Scot Card

When you arrive in Edinburgh, one of the first things I recommend is to learn how to use the transportation system. That starts with a young Scot card. The card will give you discounted travel throughout Scotland and make Edinburgh’s excellent public transportation system that much easier and cheaper to navigate. In your day-to-day life, you may be using Lothian Buses, which come frequently and are extremely safe. I also suggest downloading Edinburgh’s bus and tram app to make navigating the city more efficient.

Buy a Rain Jacket

Skip the umbrella. If there’s one thing Edinburgh is known for, it’s rainy weather. In a walkable city like this, you’ll easily hit 10,000 steps a day without trying. Whether you are heading to and from class, wandering old town, or simply exploring, a rule of thumb is to always expect rain. A good rain jacket is non-negotiable, and as much as I enjoy being cute and fashionable, that all goes out the window as I’d rather be dry and warm rather than wet and cold. Another thing I learned on my first day here was that an umbrella is not your friend, as the wind will destroy it within minutes. Edinburgh’s weather is in constant fluctuation, but if you are dressed for it, it will never actually stop you from exploring the city.

Create a Budget and Make it Realistic

It’s no secret that Edinburgh can be expensive, so creating a budget early on will save you a lot of stress. The good news is that even with the conversion rate, groceries are surprisingly affordable, and cooking at home helps take the edge off your spending expenses. Where most of your money will be spent among travel and your social life—weekend getaways, nights out at the pub and random spontaneous plans—they all add up fast. You might consider opening a U.K. bank account as it makes managing money so much easier, especially when trying to avoid international fees. Most banks in Edinburgh offer fee-free bank accounts for students studying abroad, so finding one that suits your needs will be a breeze. Once you know where your money is going, some of the anxiety lifts, allowing you to enjoy the city responsibly.

Build a Life Beyond Academics

Studying abroad isn’t just about academics, and Edinburgh gives you so many ways to build a fun life outside of the classroom. There’s always something happening, whether it’s a market, a museum, wandering the city with friends or a last-minute trip. It’s important to immerse yourself in the culture. Whether it’s through joining different forums or group chats. Make a list of places you want to see while using Edinburgh as your home base, but also make an Edinburgh-specific bucket list. Let it include cafes and food spots you want to try, walking routes or hills you want to climb and neighbourhoods you want to explore. Use your time to check things off, but also make sure to leave room for spontaneity, as some of the best moments come from going with the flow.

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