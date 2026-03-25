5 Sleep Tips Every College Woman Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students, packed schedules filled with late-night studying, early classes, and social commitments often mean that sleep is the first thing to be sacrificed. However, consistently missing out on rest can have wide-ranging effects, impacting everything from mood and focus to long-term metabolic and hormonal health.

To mark World Sleep Day (March 13), I curated some practical sleep strategies for university students, drawing on expert guidance from Dr. Michelle Jacobson, OBGYN and co-founder of Coven Women’s Health. For many college-aged women navigating busy schedules and academic pressure, even small adjustments to daily habits can make a noticeable difference.

Here are five simple ways to protect your sleep while balancing university life:

Try to keep a consistent sleep schedule Your body runs on a circadian rhythm—an internal clock that regulates sleep, hormones, metabolism, and mood. When your bedtime and wake time change dramatically between weekdays and weekends, it can disrupt that rhythm. According to Dr. Jacobson, when your sleep and wake times shift too much between weekdays and weekends, that rhythm gets disrupted. She emphasizes keeping your schedule consistent within 60 to 90 minutes, even during exam periods, to help your brain release melatonin, the sleep-regulating hormone, at the right time and make falling asleep easier. Create a wind-down routine before bed Sleep doesn’t start the moment your head hits the pillow. Your brain needs time to transition from the stress and stimulation of the day into rest mode. Dr. Jacobson notes that after a full day of lectures, studying, and constant notifications, your brain needs a clear signal that it’s time to power down. A 30-minute wind-down routine, such as stretching, reading, journaling, or listening to music, can help your body shift into rest mode. She also suggests avoiding studying or scrolling in bed so your brain continues to associate that space with sleep. Be strategic about caffeine Coffee, energy drinks, matcha, and pre-workout supplements are staples for many students trying to get through long days. But caffeine can stay in your system for six to eight hours or sometimes longer. Dr. Jacobson recommends cutting off caffeine by early afternoon if you’re struggling to fall asleep. While it may help you stay productive during the day, relying on it too late can make it harder to fall asleep and leave you feeling more fatigued the next day. Reduce screen time before bed Phones, laptops, and tablets emit blue light, which can suppress melatonin and delay the body’s natural sleep signals. According to Dr. Jacobson, late-night scrolling, watching shows, or studying on a laptop right before bed can keep your brain alert when it should be winding down. Ideally, try to put devices away 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. If you need to study late, switching on night-mode filters or lowering screen brightness can help reduce the impact. Support stable energy overnight Some people wake up in the middle of the night, often between 2 and 4 a.m., and struggle to fall back asleep. Dr. Jacobson explains that in some cases, this can be linked to overnight drops in blood sugar or stress hormones. Having a small snack before bed that includes protein and healthy fats—like yogurt, nuts, or nut butter— may help maintain more stable energy levels while you sleep.

When to reach out for support

Occasional sleep disruption is common in college, especially during stressful academic periods. But ongoing sleep problems shouldn’t be ignored.

Regular difficulty falling asleep, waking up frequently at night, loud snoring, or feeling exhausted even after a full night’s sleep may be signs that it’s worth speaking with a healthcare professional.

Sleep plays an essential role in memory, emotional regulation, immune health, and overall cognitive performance. While university schedules can be unpredictable, building small, consistent habits can make a big difference in how rested and focused you feel.