5 Perfect Rom-Com’s to Watch this Autumn

Although Toronto’s been off to an unseasonably warm start, it’s officially autumn! From apple picking and pumpkin patch visits to visiting a fall fair, it’s hard not to romanticize this time of year. What better way to welcome the season than by snuggling up on the couch and settling in for a feel-good romantic comedy? Here are five of the best rom-coms to watch this fall.

Practical Magic

In Practical Magic (1998), Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman portray the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian, who possess the power of witchcraft. Unfortunately, their family line carries a deadly curse: any man who gains the love of an Owens woman will be subjected to an unfortunate death. Having grown up under the care of their aunts, Sally and Gillian have been taught how to use their powers in practical ways. However, when the sisters are forced to use their powers to navigate a delicate situation, the bond of sisterhood truly shines through. Practical Magic is based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name. The production for the film’s sequel wrapped last month, with an expected release date in 2026. While fall is magical on its own, the added excitement for Halloween makes this film all the more festive. If you’re in the mood for a film that delivers both sweet and dark themes, this is the perfect watch for you. You can currently stream Practical Magic with a Crave subscription!

You’ve Got Mail

When you think about classic rom-coms, surely Meg Ryan’s name comes to mind! You’ve Got Mail follows the lives of Kathleen Kelly (Ryan) and Joe Fox (Tom Hanks). Kathleen is the owner of an independent children’s bookstore, with a true passion for sharing stories and keeping the magic of reading alive. Joe, on the other hand, is a stone-cold businessman, operating his family’s major bookstore chain. When his company plans to open a location right down the street from Kelly’s shop, posing a major threat to her small business, the two enter a feud. However, the pair are completely unaware that they have been chatting online for months, using fake aliases, and falling head over heels in love. Although this film unfolds over the course of multiple months, the story begins in autumn, a season that some might view as a time for new beginnings. You’ve Got Mail is currently available for streaming on Crave as well.

When Harry Met Sally

While we’re on the topic of Meg Ryan, this list simply wouldn’t be complete without the mention of When Harry Met Sally… (1989). Starring Ryan and Billy Crystal, the pair portray Sally Albright and Harry Burns. The two are total strangers who, after graduating from college in 1977, share a ride from Chicago to New York City. During the ride, Harry shares his belief that men and women simply cannot be friends, to which Sally disagrees. Once in New York, the duo part ways, believing it’s for good. Five years later, Harry and Sally run into each other by chance, realizing that their paths are entangled in more ways than one. Whether Harry and Sally can remain friends or if their desire for lust will make this impossible is for the viewers to find out. This film, like others on the list, does not unfold over the course of a single season, but it includes many picturesque scenes of fall in New York City. When Harry Met Sally… is available to buy on Apple TV and YouTube.

Bewitched

In this romantic comedy, Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell star as two completely different individuals who are in for a life-changing adventure. Bewitched (2005) follows Jack Wyatt (Ferrell), a conceited actor who is searching for the perfect female to play his co-star in a reboot of the Bewitched (1964) sitcom series. One day, Isabel Bigelow (Kidman) unknowingly catches Jack’s eye with a tiny scrunch of her nose. He convinces Isabel, someone with zero acting experience, to audition for the part. Jack believes that she is the perfect person to portray Samantha, without overshadowing his performance as Darrin. However, what he doesn’t know is that Isabel is an actual witch who recently moved to Los Angeles to start a new life for herself, vowing to give up magic. As time progresses and the pair grow close, will Isabel share her biggest secret with Jack? Similar to Practical Magic, this film explores themes of witchcraft, fused with blissful elements of a rom-com. This makes for a great autumn watch, bringing together elements of fall and Halloween. Bewitched is currently available to stream on Crave.

