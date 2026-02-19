5 Palestinian actors who are bringing authentic and powerful storytelling to the screen 

As Palestine has endured what Amnesty International has described as genocide over the past two years, Palestinian actors have brought their stories and experiences to the screen. Through resilience and dedication to the craft, these actors have showcased their stories to the world through a lens of truth that urges audiences not to look away.
In a world where stereotypes and prejudice of marginalized communities dictate public perception, these Palestinian actors stand in front of the screens to set history straight and to say their truths.
Below is a list of Palestinian actors who have had a lasting impact on our screens in recent years and are set to appear in powerful upcoming films.
- Saja Kilani
-
Saja Kilani is a Palestinian–Jordanian-Canadian actress and spoken word poet. Her first film was Simsim, a Jordanian film directed by Sondos Smeerat. Kilani won the Best First Time Lead Actress Award at the Amman International Film Festival.
She has starred in the International Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film, The Voice of Hind Rajab, a docudrama about the killing of five-year-old Hind Rajab, who was targeted by an Israeli tank. Kilani plays a Red Crescent volunteer who receives the emergency call. The film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it received a record-breaking 23-minute standing ovation.
The film was released in December of 2025 in the U.S and is currently playing in theatres across Canada.
- Karim Daoud Anaya
-
Anaya was born in the West Bank city of Qalqilya. He was first featured in the documentary Qalqiya, Where Palestinian Boys are Learning How to Fly, which showcased Qalqilya’s underground youth and skate scene.
Recently, he made his film debut in Palestine 36, a historical drama directed by Annemarie Jacir that details the Arab Revolt against British colonial rule in Palestine during 1936. Anaya plays Yusuf, the titular character who is torn between his work in Jerusalem and his dedication to his home village amid the unrest.
Anaya made his red carpet debut at TIFF 50 for Palestine 36, making a statement as he carried a plastic bag filled with fake blood and a camera draped in a keffiyeh, symbolizing the bloodshed and genocide happening before the world’s eyes in Palestine.
Palestine 36 is expected to be released in Canada in early 2026.
- Yasmine Al Massri
-
Al Massri is a Palestinian-French actress and dancer. She started her creative journey first through dance. Al Massri then made her debut in the 2007 film Caramel, directed by Nadine Labaki and screened at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.
Al Massri won the Best Actress Award at the 2007 Abu Dhabi Film Festival and was nominated for her performance at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. She went on to appear on American television in 2014, starring in the NBC drama Crossbones, and in 2015 in the ABC thriller Quantico.
Al Massri recently starred in Thank You for Banking with Us, a drama-comedy about two sisters who attempt to get their inheritance after their father passes away.
Al Massri also starred in Palestine 36 alongside Anaya.
- Saleh Bakri
-
The son of renowned actor and filmmaker Mohammad Bakri, who passed away this year, Saleh Bakri began his journey in theatre. Bakri’s first films were The Band’s Visit and Salt of the Sea, directed by Jacir. He collaborated once more with Jacir in Palestine 36.
Throughout the years, Bakri has been featured in various types of filmography from feature films, short films and animated projects. He most recently starred in All That’s Left of You, a film executive-produced by Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem that follows a family in Palestine across three generations.
- Mo Amer
-
Mo Amer is a Palestinian-American comedian and actor known for his stand-up comedy. From his Netflix comedy special, Mo Amer: The Vagabond, to his hit series Mo. Amer was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, but raised in the U.S.
Amer’s first major acting role was a character of the same name in the Hulu series Ramy. From there, he created his own semi-autobiographical Netflix TV series, Mo, in which Amer plays Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee residing in Houston, Texas, awaiting his asylum claim to be processed and accepted.
Amer depicts his background and experiences being a Palestinian outside of Palestine with authenticity, vulnerability and humour. The series gained traction for its seamless blend of comedy and Palestinian resilience, told through authentic, vulnerable storytelling.