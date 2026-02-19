5 Palestinian actors who are bringing authentic and powerful storytelling to the screen 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Palestine has endured what Amnesty International has described as genocide over the past two years, Palestinian actors have brought their stories and experiences to the screen. Through resilience and dedication to the craft, these actors have showcased their stories to the world through a lens of truth that urges audiences not to look away.

In a world where stereotypes and prejudice of marginalized communities dictate public perception, these Palestinian actors stand in front of the screens to set history straight and to say their truths.

Below is a list of Palestinian actors who have had a lasting impact on our screens in recent years and are set to appear in powerful upcoming films.