5 Women-Led Films That Stole the Spotlight at TIFF 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

The 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was a star-studded event as usual, showcasing some of the industry’s most anticipated titles, including Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

While these films have generated tons of buzz, what’s missing from most of these film conversations are the women-led and women-directed films that truly took TIFF by storm this year.

Here’s my list of women-driven films to get excited for this year:

The Substance, directed by Coralie Fargeat

This film stars Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley as the older and younger versions of the same character. The film follows protagonist Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), a semi-celebrity who gets fired on her 50th birthday from her role on a popular aerobics TV show. In her desperation, she turns to a substance that promises to transform her into a younger, enhanced version of herself, portrayed by Margaret Qualley. Of all the incredible films on this list, The Substance is definitely my most eagerly awaited pick. With its incredible cast, very intriguing plot, and a release date just around the corner, I think this movie will deliver in a big way — and the reviews seem to agree. With a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an average of 4.1/5 stars on Letterboxd, I think this movie is very patiently waiting for me to absorb it in all its glory on Sept. 20. Normally, when I’m overly excited about a film, it always disappoints me, so fingers crossed this one is worth the hype! View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Substance (@trythesubstance)

Babygirl, directed by Halina Reijn

Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman as a successful CEO who risks her family and career by starting a passionate affair with a much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. Honestly, I’d probably risk it all for him, too, so naturally, I am very drawn to this film. In terms of audience reception, Babygirl has performed the best on this list among critics, with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Although it also has an average rating of 3.5/5 stars on Letterboxd. Of course, its intrigue is not limited to Harris Dickinson. This film also includes an Antonio Banderas cast addition, a scandalous plot, and another classic from Halina Reijn, who’s famously known for the comedic horror Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. I’ll be seated in the theatre for its Christmas Day release and couldn’t be more excited. By Hollywood standards, a release on Dec. 25 is a good sign because they usually push all the hype-worthy and big blockbuster films towards that time of year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

Nightbitch, directed by Marielle Heller

This film stars Amy Adams as a frazzled stay-at-home mom who’s desperately seeking a moment of relief while managing her energetic toddler — oh, and she’s also slowly turning into a dog. Sound bizarre? That’s because it is. This film delves into the struggles of motherhood and modern womanhood, with the transformation serving as a metaphor for grappling with identity, societal expectations, and personal fulfillment. Ratings has been mixed so far. The film currently has a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 3.4/5 stars on Letterboxd. Some critics rave, while others are left underwhelmed. Now, personally, I plan on watching this film regardless of the reviews because I’m always a sucker for thought-provoking narratives. So whether it delivers or not, I will be subject to discussion in Dec. 2024 when it’s officially released, and my Letterboxd review will solidify my take. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rotten Tomatoes (@rottentomatoes)

Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard

With an incredible female cast including Selena Gomez, Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana, this women-led storyline outperforms in this Spanish language-musical that merges drug cartel thriller with musical extravaganza while tackling the theme of gender affirmation. This 2SLGBTQ+ film follows protagonist Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón), a notorious cartel leader, who hires defense attorney Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help her fake her death and transition into her true self. This musical traces the lives of four extraordinary women in Mexico, each seeking happiness while confronting the lingering ghosts of their pasts. This musical thriller is receiving a lot of attention, and all with great reason. The film currently stands at an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and an average of 3.6/5 stars on Letterboxd. This film kind of gives me a 2019 Hustlers kind of feel with a musical concept, and I’m not going to deny the level of intrigue that’s coming up. This will be in select theaters this fall and hits Netflix on Nov. 13. I’m both cautious and curious to see whether these concepts can work together or not. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie