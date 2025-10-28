5 Corpse Paint/Skeleton Makeup Ideas for Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all want to look freaky on Halloween. But, those makeup tutorials can take a long time— especially when you realize that painting a skeleton is way more difficult than imagined.

However, alternatives to skeleton makeup looks exist! Some of these alternatives are simpler, more time-efficient, and more impactful. One idea is Corpse Paint!

You may be asking what corpse paint is. Well, I’m sure you’re aware of bands or artists like KISS and Alice Cooper. Their stage makeup—or rather, the black-and-white face paint they wear—is known as “corpse paint.” Over time, corpse paint has become popular amongst metal bands. Powerwolf and Ghost continue to wear corpse paint during their performances for theatrics.

So, why not try a similar method this year for Halloween? Let’s get started:

Step 1: Materials

Before you get started, you are probably wondering: Where can I purchase face paint?

Fear not! Many makeup and cosmetics companies offer a wide range of options. If you live near a Spirit Halloween, you can easily pop in and purchase a black-and-white colour palette.

For some pro-makeup palettes, the Make Up For Ever Flash Palette contains multiple colours for theatrical looks, ranging from warmer to cooler shades, as well as black and white.

In addition, make sure to purchase a few brushes. Though many face paint kits come with a disposable brush, many people—including me—prefer to use a smaller brush. Why? Simply because a smaller tip point allows you to create strokes, patterns, and other decorations.

Step 2: Inspiration

Now that you have bought the face paint kits, you have everything you need to create your ideal corpse paint look. Here are some beginner-friendly ideas you may want to consider:

Clown Corpse Paint If you want to channel your inner silliness, you can opt for the clown corpse paint style. Though it may look difficult, the steps are straightforward. After you apply your base, add some black shades to your lips, and then add some geometric shapes to your cheeks. You can draw stars (as shown in the picture below), circles, or triangles. Be sure to add black shading above and below your lash line as well. Finish the look off by filling your brows. Dark Nun If you prefer a more traditional makeup approach, try this dark nun look. Start by shading around your eyes and your mouth with black. Then, use a puffy brush to blend out the harsh edges, creating a ‘faded’ or ‘gradient’ effect. You can also gently apply some darker shades around your forehead to create more depth. After you’re done, you’ll be shocked by how scary this can look. Streaks Everywhere If you want to add more decorations and strokes, opt for the ‘streaks everywhere’ look. After you finish painting black over your eyelids and lips, grab a smaller, fine-tipped brush and create vertical strokes. Try to make it as symmetric as possible for a polished look. But if it’s messy, that makes it even cooler, too.

Step 3: Style

The best part about corpse paint is that you can style it the way you want. Ideally, a fully monochrome black-coloured outfit will be ideal. You can pair an artist tee with black jeans and black running shoes. Or you can wear a cloak, platform boots, and a dress similar to a vampire’s. I would personally pair mine with a Wednesday Addams dress—but you do you.

Corpse paint lets you combine colours, patterns, strokes, and textures to find what suits you best for Halloween. Though the style may seem simple at first, it’s edgy, gory, and spooky— all traits needed for a good Halloween costume. The makeup in itself is also versatile in style—you can basically choose whichever clothes you want and walk into owning the party.

So, are you ready to express yourself for Halloween? It’s now time to rock on 🤘