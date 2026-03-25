5 Books I’m Recommending to Everyone This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is the time for a reset. Whether it’s academically or in your personal life, spring brings around a sense of possibility. As the weather gets warmer and we collectively start to thaw and gain some colour in our faces, we also start to romanticize life again.

The books I gravitate towards this time of year reflect that energy. Personally, I crave stories that feel hopeful but not naive, romantic but realistic, and that make me reflect on the important things in my life, while also bringing a sense of chaos as I hide away in that world. This list is for when you’re craving emotional depth without the devastation. These are easy reads that you can read out and about at coffee shops or in the park, and might even make you feel that you are reading passages that feel like they were pulled straight off your notes app.

These five novels are works of fiction that feel like spring to me in different ways. Some are lessons on time and regret, some are luscious and dramatic, some are quietly devastating, and at least one of them will leave you with your new favourite 5-star read. If you’re building your seasonal TBR, start here!

The Conditions of Will by Jessa Hastings You know how every time spring comes around, you suddenly realize that it’s time for a haircut or some type of small reinvention. Well, this book is the literary equivalent. The Conditions of Will by Jessa Hastings is sharp, dramatic, and deeply internal, centred on a protagonist who is hyper-aware of her own desires yet still caught in the gravity of pursuing a complicated, high-stakes relationship after the death of her estranged father. Hasting uses her pen to carve her words on the walls of your brain and heart. What makes it feel like spring is the tension between illusion and clarity. It’s romantic, but while I did find myself loving the romance, it was the protagonist’s personal dialogue and her relationships with her family that really drew me in. It’s dramatic in a deliberate way, morally complicated, emotionally heightened, and slightly unhinged. If you’re in the mood for a story about desire, power and the kind of love that forces you to confront yourself, this is your spring read. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi There is something inherently springlike about second chances. Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi is built entirely around that idea. If the question “What if?” were a book, it would be this one. Set in a small Tokyo cafe where customers can travel back in time under specific rules, this novel unfolds through interconnected stories about regret, love, and unfinished conversations. The premise is whimsical, the execution is deeply human. Each character returns to the past not to change their future, but for closure. It’s that distinction that made the book so profound. It’s less about rewriting your life and about making peace with it. What starts as a clever concept becomes something tender and emotional. Spring is about reflection and forgiveness, even if the person you’re forgiving is yourself. This book captured that perfectly. It’s short, intimate and will make you reflect on the life you’re making for yourself. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid Set over the course of one legendary summer night in 1980s Malibu, Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Malibu Rising follows four famous siblings throwing their annual end-of-summer party. A party that is infamous in its own right and inevitably spirals out of control. This book is about fame, family, and the long shadows cast by absent parents. It’s dramatic, cinematic, and full of tension that just can’t wait to be released. Reid beautifully writes emotionally charged family dynamics, and here she explores what it means to inherit both privilege and pain. The structure moves between the party’s chaos and the sibling’s past, resulting in a sharp and addictive pacing that will have you devouring this novel. Although taking place during the summer, I suggest reading in spring as it’s about transition, about standing on the edge of something new and deciding whether you’re ready to jump off. If you want to escape your life and be transported into a different time and place with characters that are complex and very much real, then this is the spring read for you. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry No one does spring romance quite like Emily Henry, and Great Big Beautiful Life leans into what she does best. Sharp banter, emotional vulnerability, and characters who make you fall in love with them while they fall in love with each other. Henry’s romances are never just about falling in love. They’re about ambition, grief, self-doubt, and the courage it takes to build a life that feels yours fully. This novel carries that signature blend of humour and heart. The romantic tension is deliciously drawn out, but what really elevates the story is the interiority. The characters feel self-aware in a way that mirrors real life; they overthink, they misinterpret, they grow. Spring energy is hopeful but cautious; it’s about stepping back into the sun after a long winter, and this book embodies that feeling. If you want a read that makes you laugh and ache simultaneously, then this is the spring read for you. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors If I’m being honest, Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors is the most devastating book on this list, but also possibly the most beautiful. Centred on three estranged sisters reunited by grief, the novel explores addiction, ambition, resentment, and the complicated gravity of family bonds. Mellors writes sisterhood with brutal honesty. The relationships are messy, loving, competitive, and deeply intertwined. If you’re looking for a book with a simple resolution, then save your time because this book is anything but. Instead, this novel examines what it means to grow up and still feel tethered to the version of yourself that only your siblings remember. This is a spring read because it’s about rebuilding, confronting what’s broken, and deciding whether it’s worth salvaging. It’s reflective, emotionally raw, but also, in a way, hopeful. If you want a book that feels like when you’re sitting on your bedroom floor thinking about your entire life, but in the best, most cathartic way, Blue Sisters will absolutely deliver.

All these books are 5-star reads for me and are perfect for the spring. I hope that you love them as much as I do.