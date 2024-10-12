The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) took its final bow on Sept. 15, 2024, closing out an incredible year for the festival, featuring 278 films and a slew of talent.

The selection of films was fierce, making it a coveted year to attend the festival. Drawing out large crowds and movie lovers worldwide, such as myself.

l had the opportunity to attend the festival and create a roundup of some of the best films from this year’s festival.

Here’s a list of my top five hits of the festival, along with their upcoming release dates:

The Substance by Coralie Fargeat

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat, The Substance follows Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging actor and host of an aerobics show, who is fired on her fiftieth birthday. Played by Demi Moore, Sparkle seeks out a product labelled “The Substance” that creates a younger and more perfect version of herself, played by actress Margaret Qualley. The Substance is a body-horror film unlike any you’ve seen before. Fargeat’s filmmaking is audacious and fearless, with abstract sequences and bold colour choices. The message in this film is clear: the beauty standards towards aging women in Hollywood can be harsh and cutthroat. Qualley’s character, Sue, embodies the younger idealized version of a Hollywood starlet, with the sex appeal and vigour to prove it. The film utilizes absurdity to engage the audience and challenge their concept of the beauty standards that society willingly embraces. The main characters’ fight for control and autonomy leads them to disturbing results, creating an unsettling yet satisfying film-watching experience. The Substance was the perfect selection for the Midnight Madness programme lineup, and experiencing this film with a loud and wild crowd made this a crazier and more memorable experience Overall, I felt this film was a great watch and created meaningful opportunities for discourse surrounding the themes Fargeat targeted. The Substance was released in theatres on Sept. 20, 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Substance (@trythesubstance)

The Brutalist by Brady Corbet

The Brutalist is an epic written and directed by Brady Corbet, starring Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce. Brody plays László Toth, a Hungarian architect who moves to the United States in search of the American dream. Toth develops a business relationship with a client, played by Pearce, who changes the trajectory of his life forever. The Brutalist is a heartbreaking look at the life of an immigrant who struggles to gain his footing in America while battling substance abuse and poverty. The film is layered with powerful performances, paired with beautifully shot cinematography and a breathtaking score. Brody’s performance anchors the film, crowning himself the jewel of the ensemble cast, and Corbet helms the 3.5-hour magnum opus with a tenacity and intimacy that, despite its large run-time, never drags. I had the privilege of viewing The Brutalist in 70mm film, and if you get the chance, it’s definitely not one to miss. The film is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2024, by A24. View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

Conclave by Edward Berger

Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, is a psychological drama depicting cardinals gathering at the Vatican to elect the next pope. The plot is webbed with secrets, deception and lies, making this film a thrilling experience as we witness the competitive bidding for the most coveted position in the Roman Catholic Church. Fiennes created another defining performance as Cardinal Lawrence, exemplifying temperance in certain scenes while portraying defiance in others. Fiennes performs with a finesse that demonstrates his skillfulness and longevity as an actor. Volker Bertelmann composes a film score that beautifully illustrates the intensity, suspense, and sabotage within the film, making every moment of sound one to remember. The film is set to be released on Oct. 25, 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conclave (@conclavethefilm)

The Piano Lesson by Malcolm Washington

The Piano Lesson is a film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson and the directorial debut of Malcolm Washington. Featuring a star-studded cast including John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, Samuel L. Jackson, and Corey Hawkins, the film centres on a family heirloom that threatens to tear a family apart. The Piano Lesson is truly a Washington family affair, with father Denzel Washington serving as a producer on the film and Katia Washington working as an executive producer on the project as well. The Piano Lesson encapsulates what legacy can mean to different people and how an object, such as a piano, can be a symbol of pain, suffering, and triumph. Deadwyler’s performance as Berniece exemplified strength and grace with every expression, articulating the grief her character holds from the legacy of the heirloom. During the film’s climax, every utterance was powerful, and she undoubtedly stole the show. She was supported by her equally talented cast members and a script that accepted the challenge of adapting a stage play to film. The Piano Lesson will have a limited release in theatres on Nov. 8, 2024, before heading to streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22, 2024. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Film (@netflixfilm)

The Wild Robot By Chris Sanders