The recent warmer weather has made me so excited to see that spring is finally rolling in. And what better way to spend rainy days in spring than with a movie day?
With each new season, I eagerly look forward to reading books and watching movies that immerse me in the changing times of the year. The spring weather and the end of finals season have been making me want to revisit my favourite hopeful movies.
After some brainstorming, I came up with a list of a few films I’ll definitely be watching this spring, whether for the first time or as a re-watch.
Here are three movies I know I’ll enjoy soon, and I hope you will too!
- ‘The Phoenician Scheme’
-
It’s official — Wes Anderson’s recently announced new film, The Phoenician Scheme, is hitting Canadian theatres on June 6, 2025, and I couldn’t be more excited.
As an avid Wes Anderson watcher and fan of many of his movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Fantastic Mr Fox, and Asteroid City, I’m eagerly anticipating The Phoenician Scheme after seeing the trailer. It just seems so classic Wes Anderson!
It follows a wealthy businessman and his only daughter, who is a nun and the sole inheritor of his estate, as their enterprise is targeted by assassins, foreign terrorists, and scheming tycoons.
With its alluring plot and star-studded cast, featuring names like Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, and Michael Cera, The Phoenician Scheme is sure to be a summer favourite of mine!
- ‘Sense and Sensibility’
-
Released in 1995, this movie is a timeless, tear-jerking and feel-good classic.
Sense and Sensibility features young Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, and Alan Rickman in the movie adaptation of the beloved classic novel by Jane Austen.
And a controversial take — while I adore both, I actually love Sense & Sensibility more than Pride & Prejudice.
My beloved English dames, Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet, play sisters — of course, it’s a beautiful movie. It makes me cry every time I watch it.
It’s available to stream on Netflix, and it’s the perfect heartwarming movie to watch on a rainy spring day, cuddled up under a blanket.
- ‘The Hunger Games’
-
With the recent release of the new Hunger Games prequel novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, I feel like all I’ve been seeing all over my social media has been Hunger Games content.
The new book, paired with the confirmed movie adaptation, has had me itching to revisit my half-buried Hunger Games obsession recently.
The Hunger Games film series comprises four movies, available on Netflix, and a prequel, available to rent on Prime Video. It’s one of the greatest book-to-screen adaptations I’ve ever seen — and I love a good adaptation.
Plus, they’re phenomenal movies on their own, even if you’ve never read a single one of the books. I recommend them to everyone, even though they’re so popular that most people I know have seen them all at least once.
I know I’ll definitely be re-watching all five of The Hunger Games movies in preparation for reading the new prequel.