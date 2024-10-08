How To Start Your Semester The Rory Gilmore Way

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Toronto MU chapter.

In the cozy, small town of Stars Hollow, many chaotic events take place. Yet, when it comes to Rory Gilmore’s academic standing, that is rarely the case (minus her dropping out of Yale).

As Gilmore Girls fans, we all wish to achieve the same academic strength and success that Rory has. So, here are some tips that will help channel your inner Rory Gilmore this 2024 school year!

Study & complete your work when you feel most productive.

Procrastination is something I unfortunately face throughout the school year. It’s a feeling we all immensely try to avoid; however, sometimes, it gets the best of us. As soon as Rory receives homework, an assignment, or a test date, she immediately goes home and completes what has been assigned to her. This removes the idea of procrastinating altogether. Training yourself to do your work when you first get home will make you your most productive self. Instead of being curled up in bed thinking, I should have done my school work earlier, open up your laptop and get to work!

Always fuel up & take care of yourself!

A trip to Luke’s Diner always perks up Rory and Lorelei. A burger, fries, and, of course, coffee… quite the meal. Always make sure you are fuelled up with some food and drink before you get started on your task at hand. The way you perform academically is affected by what you put in your body. Yes, studying is important, but you need to take care of your mental and physical self as well.

Create a schedule

Rory was always notorious for having a planner full of what she had to complete. This included schoolwork, volunteer opportunities to complete after Paris told her she was behind, and a list of activities to do when Dean broke up with her. No matter the type of schedule, making a to-do list helps you plan out what you have on the go so you don’t get behind. There is no better feeling than adding a checkmark to all your tasks at the end of the day!

Do your readings

I know it’s hard to get those readings done, but if you act like Rory, reading can be fun! Rory loves to read if you couldn’t tell by the 339 books mentioned in the whole series. The readings from class will benefit you in more ways than you think and it does indeed make you way more educated on the topic. As well as completing your assigned readings, you can always pick up a book for fun. It settles you into a good headspace and you get a chance to be off your phone.

Set yourself up in a good study atmosphere.