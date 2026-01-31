The Analog Bag: Here to Stay or Just Another Trend?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With 2026 officially in full swing, it’s no wonder that productivity resolutions are trending on social media. It’s no secret that excessive screen time is something plaguing Gen Z. I think many college students can agree when I say that I often feel like I’m wasting precious time doomscrolling. There’s so much of New York City to explore, yet I spend too much time online. Even when I work out, there’s a high chance I’m scrolling just to make the time pass faster.

At some point, I started asking myself one question. What am I searching for? That’s why scrolling is so addictive. We’re constantly feeling like the next best video is right around the corner. Ironically, it was online where I found a growing offline trend. The analog bag. This doesn’t refer to a brand or a particular style of purse, but rather the contents of someone’s bag, which typically include non-digital objects meant to spark joy or creativity in everyday moments.

So, what exactly is it? Put simply, an analog bag is a bag filled with “analog” activities. I’ve seen the definition of analog debated, but from what I’ve found, the general consensus is that Polaroids and film cameras are included. Digital cameras, however, are a gray area. To many enthusiasts, a digital camera counts because it isn’t a cellphone. That’s one of the reasons I question the authenticity of the trend. Digital cameras are notoriously good at taking Instagram-worthy photos, which makes it seem like some people care more about aesthetics than actually engaging in non-phone activities.

Another question is whether the analog bag is meant to be carried around. Some people do, some don’t. Aside from cameras, people also include puzzle books, a good read, and a journal. Moving around the city, a coloring book and markers can feel bulky and impractical, but in the case of attending a craft night, it makes sense. Puzzle books are great for large gaps between classes, and so is a good book. A journal works for pretty much anything.

If you want your analog bag to come with you, scaling down the size of these items is important. If you’re keeping it at home, that doesn’t matter. It can simply serve as an easy alternative when you find yourself wanting to doomscroll.

I’m a bit skeptical of how performative the trend can be. Since these bags are often curated, people may stretch the truth for their audience, creating unrealistic expectations. I predict that this year, “who can be the most offline” will quietly become its own category of online content.

But ultimately, I think the analog bag is a good concept. It reminds us of the many other ways we can spend our time and how fleeting it really is. It’s even inspired me to journal more often, simply by carrying a small notebook in my everyday purse. Who knows, maybe I’ll even start my own at home analog bag.