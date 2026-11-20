This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From its first female protagonist to its graphic violence and complicated approach to representation, Grand Theft Auto VI gives women plenty to love, to question and to side-eye.

After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI is finally here. And while the internet has been busy debating everything from its graphics to whether Jason is a good boyfriend, there is another question worth asking: is GTA 6 a step forward or backward for women?

For a franchise that has spent decades building a reputation around crime, chaos, sexual content and questionable portrayals of women, this latest instalment feels different. For the first time in the main series, a woman shares the leading role. Its central story explores a relationship built around two partners who rely on each other, and its fictional Florida setting is packed with music, fashion and cultural references. But there are also strip clubs, graphic violence and plenty of reminders that Rockstar has not suddenly become a feminist game studio.

So, before you spend $79.99 on the newest gaming obsession, here is what women should know about the good, the bad and everything in between.

First, what exactly is GTA 6?

Grand Theft Auto VI is the latest instalment in Rockstar Games’ hugely popular open-world crime series. Set in Leonida, a fictional state inspired by Florida, the game is centered around Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional take on Miami.

This time, the story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, two criminals who find themselves caught up in a conspiracy after an easy job goes wrong. Their circumstances force them to rely on each other as they navigate Leonida’s criminal underworld. Unlike previous games, GTA 6 now has two protagonists. Players can switch between Jason and Lucia and experience the story through both characters.

The game launched on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The standard edition costs $79.99 in the US, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99. There is currently no PC version. And, as you might expect from GTA, it is not exactly a wholesome family Sunday game. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) gives it an M for Mature 17+ rating, citing blood and gore, intense violence, mature humour, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, and drug and alcohol use. So, consider that your warning before handing your controller to a younger sibling.

Now that we have the basics out of the way, let’s get into what the game actually gets right and where it still has some work to do.

The pros: What GTA 6 gets right

1. Lucia is more than someone’s girlfriend

One of the biggest changes in GTA 6 is that women are no longer pushed entirely into the background. Lucia Caminos is the first fully playable female protagonist in the main Grand Theft Auto series, and that is a pretty big deal.

For years, women in GTA have been reduced to side characters, romantic interests, background extras or punchlines. Lucia changes that. She is a central part of the story, with her own motivations, ambitions and complicated past. She is not there to support Jason or give him something to fight for. And importantly, Lucia is allowed to be messy. She is a criminal, she makes questionable decisions and she is not written to be a perfect role model. She gets to be just as complicated as the men in the series.

That distinction matters. Female representation does not have to mean giving us a flawless heroine who makes all the right choices. It means allowing women to occupy the same roles that male characters have enjoyed for years. Is one female protagonist enough to make up for decades of questionable representation? Not exactly. But seeing a woman take centre stage in one of gaming’s biggest franchises is still a meaningful step forward.

2. Cheating on your partner is not allowed

In a series where players have historically had plenty of freedom to pursue sexual encounters and romantic interests, GTA 6 takes a surprisingly different approach.

Players can switch between both protagonists, but neither has an alternative romantic partner or the option to pursue another sexual relationship. Strip clubs are still part of the game, but visiting one does not lead to a sexual encounter with another character.

Rockstar’s reasoning comes down to the story it wants to tell. Jason and Lucia are lovers on the run who depend on each other, and the developers felt that allowing either character to pursue other people would not fit the relationship or the motivations behind their story.

The romantic side of Jason and Lucia’s story is optional. Players can choose not to develop their romance, but they cannot replace one another with alternative partners. As Rockstar development head Rob Nelson explained in an interview with TechRadar, players can engage with the romance or simply focus on the game’s missions.

It is a noticeable change for a franchise where male characters have traditionally been given plenty of opportunities to sleep around. Apparently, Rockstar understands that a character can be interesting without having a different romantic interest every five minutes.

3. Being a good partner is actual gameplay

Players can actively nurture Jason and Lucia’s bond through shared activities, spending time together and acts of service. That can mean going out together, holding hands or simply making time for one another between criminal missions. These interactions give players a chance to see a different side of the characters outside the usual robberies, shootouts and police chases.

In its interview with Rockstar, TechRadar reported that the developers wanted players to feel involved in the relationship if they chose to engage with it. The romance is not compulsory, and players are not penalised for opting out.

GTA 6 gives its central partnership room to develop. And honestly, after years of fictional men behaving terribly, it is nice to see a little effort.

4. The world has personality, and women are part of it

One of the most exciting parts of GTA has always been its world. Vice City is full of different personalities, neighbourhoods, fashion trends, music and cultural references that make it feel alive.

GTA 6 continues that tradition with a soundtrack that includes music from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, while Lana Del Rey and Bad Bunny take on a different role as radio hosts.

The game also gives players plenty of ways to customise their characters, including clothes, hairstyles, hair colour, tattoos, piercings and makeup. For players who love the fashion side of gaming, there is plenty to explore. It might seem like a small detail, but representation is not only about who gets to be the main character. It is also about creating a world where women have personalities, styles and lives beyond simply existing in relation to men.

And if you want to spend an unreasonable amount of time choosing Lucia’s outfits instead of completing missions, that is between you and your console.

5. The game gives players more than one way to be a criminal

GTA is famous for letting players cause absolute mayhem. But GTA 6 introduces a Criminal Profile system that gives more weight to how Jason and Lucia behave.

According to PC Gamer’s breakdown of the system, each character can develop one of five criminal profiles, ranging from Professional to Irredeemable. The system considers how often players kill, whether they target civilians or defenseless animals, and whether they use less violent approaches when possible. Players who avoid unnecessary casualties, use non-lethal methods and try to stay undetected can maintain a more professional profile. Those who regularly kill civilians, police officers and animals develop a much more violent one.

The system also affects gameplay. Players with more professional profiles can build their focus meter through non-lethal incapacitations and thoughtful actions towards citizens, while more violent profiles reward different combat behaviours.

You are still playing criminals, after all. But it does give players more control over what kind of criminals Jason and Lucia become.

The cons: Where GTA 6 still has work to do

1. The violence is graphic, and there is a lot of it

Violence is a huge part of the experience, and players will encounter shootings, blood, injuries and other graphic scenes throughout the story. For some players, that is simply part of the appeal of GTA. But it is worth acknowledging that the violence can be intense, particularly for anyone who is uncomfortable with graphic depictions of injury or death.

The ESRB’s M for Mature rating is not just a formality. Its content descriptors specifically include blood and gore, intense violence, nudity and strong sexual content. And while both Jason and Lucia are familiar with the criminal world, the game does not shy away from showing the consequences of their actions.

2. Women are heavily sexualized

For all the progress GTA 6 makes with Lucia, the franchise has not completely moved away from its habit of sexualising women.

Strip clubs, nudity and strong sexual content remain part of the game’s world. The issue is not simply that GTA includes sexual content. An adult game can explore sex, relationships and desire without automatically being sexist. The bigger question is how women are presented and whether they are given the same depth and individuality as the men around them.

This is where Lucia’s role becomes interesting. She is a developed protagonist with her own ambitions and story, but that does not automatically mean every other woman in the game receives the same treatment. That tension is worth paying attention to. A game can make progress with its central female character while still relying on familiar sexualised portrayals elsewhere.

3. The old sexist humour is still there

GTA has built its identity around satire. It makes fun of celebrities, politics, consumer culture, social media and pretty much everyone else it can get its hands on. But satire does not always land equally well. The series has a long history of using sexist stereotypes, like the sexually available woman, the gold digger and the woman who exists mainly to be mocked for her outfit choices.

GTA 6 continues to use crude humour and exaggerated characters as part of its world. Some of it is clearly intended to mock the culture it depicts, but that does not mean every joke is automatically clever or harmless. There is a difference between making fun of sexism and repeating sexist ideas for entertainment. Sometimes the line can feel pretty blurry.

Lucia gives the game a female perspective, but that does not mean the franchise has completely outgrown its old habits.

So, is GTA 6 an advancement for women?

The honest answer is that it is complicated, and that is what makes it interesting.

GTA 6 gives us something the franchise has never really had before: a woman who is not optional, not secondary and not simply there to motivate a male character. Lucia gets to be the protagonist of her own criminal story. She is allowed to be ambitious, flawed, violent and complicated, without being reduced to a love interest.

The game also gives Jason and Lucia’s partnership more emotional depth than we might expect from a franchise built around crime and chaos. Their relationship is not compulsory, but players who choose to engage with it can explore a positive side of both characters.

At the same time, GTA 6 has not left behind the sexual content, graphic violence and crude humour that have always been part of its identity. Its treatment of women is not suddenly perfect just because one woman gets to lead the story.

It is not a feminist masterpiece, and it does not need to be treated like one. But it is a meaningful step forward for a franchise that has not always made women feel particularly welcome.

And maybe that is the point: women can enjoy a game without agreeing with everything it puts on screen. We can appreciate Lucia, love the outfits, spend an unreasonable amount of time driving around Vice City listening to Lana Del Rey on the radio, and still question why certain women are written the way they are.

The girls can play GTA 6. We can also have opinions about it.