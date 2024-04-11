The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me and love spring and perfumes, this guide is for you! I’ve found it hard to find the perfect spring scents over the past few years but after smelling a variety of different fragrances, I think that these few are perfect for spring!

LoveShackFancy Forever In Love

If you love fruity florals, this fragrance is for you! It has notes of green pear, cedarwood, and gardenia, which are perfect for the springtime. To me, this is the perfect girly fragrance and is great for discovering something new, especially with the unique note of green pear! This fragrance is your perfect go-to scent for both special events, but also everyday wear!

Kendra Scott Jade Blossom

A few months ago, Kendra Scott launched their new fragrance line which has sparked the interest of many loyal customers! With their three new fragrances, I believe that their Jade Blossom one is the best for springtime and is almost like smelling a breath of fresh air. If you like jasmine, tuberose, and sandalwood, this scent is perfect for you! These notes create a beautiful combination of scents that feels like you’re walking down a garden of white flowers!

BURBERRY Her Elixir

This scent is one of my all time favorite perfumes. Some have described it as a strawberry milkshake type scent, and I think this is a great way to describe it! If you love sweet fruity smells, this is great for you! Although there aren’t as many floral notes in this fragrance, I believe it is still amazing for the springtime, because of its bright and fruity notes that completes the perfect spring look!

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Springtime In A Park

If you love all things floral, this fragrance is for you! This fragrance has notes of pear, rose, jasmine, and vanilla and resembles the flowers in full bloom. I love this fragrance line, because they replicate different memories and create that special sensation with a spritz of the fragrance!

NEST New York Lychee Rose

I recently discovered this perfume brand and fell in love with their fragrances! Specifically, I believe this one is perfect for the springtime and is a great option to lean for when picking a special fragrance. With notes of rose, lychee, pink champagne, and raspberry, this is a great scent for those who love fruity florals!

KAYALI Eden Sparkling Lychee

This is another brand I love! Kayali has recently released this newest fragrance that has captivated the world of TikTok and has gained much attention from fragrance lovers! I personally love this perfume and I think lychee is the perfect scent for spring! It has notes of blackcurrant, lychee, and candied violet, making it a great combination that adds a touch of whimsy and enchantment to this beautiful season!