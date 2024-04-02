Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid to Go Out-of-State for College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can still remember the pure shock and excitement that I felt opening my acceptance email from UT. But right after those feelings subsided, a wave of fear shortly followed. I began to think about how far Austin was from my home and how I would not know a single person there.

I didn’t know if I was ready to be that far from San Francisco, in a new state, and especially at a university made up of 90% Texans. However, a part of me eagerly envisioned myself as a UT student, living a completely different life than the one I had been living for 18 years. That part of me fully trumped my fears, and I decided to move 1,500 miles away and become a longhorn.

Now, I cannot imagine a life where I am not a UT student. I came into UT as one of the only people from San Francisco. I was so scared that I would never have the same close friendships I developed in high school, but I have been so incredibly lucky. I have made such great friends who are so supportive and caring. Being from a different state can be hard at times, but my friends have made it so much easier. When I can’t go home for holidays, like Easter, my friends open their family and homes to me, no questions asked.

Rushing a sorority has also helped this huge school feel a little bit smaller. My sorority was able to give me a built in support system. It allowed me to get in touch with other girls, both older and my age, that were out-of-state. I was able to ask them for advice and bond with them over our commonality. Knowing that there are others who are dealing with the same struggle is very comforting.

Living in Austin has also taught me a lot about myself and my preferences. My love for this city has grown so much in such a little amount of time. I now feel prepared and excited for my life after college as well. I know that since I have done a monumental move once, I can do it again. I cannot wait to live in more places, make new friends, and make new cities into my home. I would have never felt this way if I had not discarded my fears and let my aspirations drive me.