Ok, so my love language is quality time. I may just be a little biased. But there is almost nothing I love more than sitting down with a friend or two and chatting away while playing a game. (I’m a big advocate for all games, but card games are the most portable, so they win.) If you weren’t raised in a game-loving family like I was, I may not have convinced you yet. But just hear me out.

Playing card games is one of the easiest ways to spend time with people you care about. It allows for easy conversation—you don’t have to sit there wondering what to say next. They’re not as long as a movie or even most other games. And, as I mentioned above, a pack of cards is super portable, so you can take it with you wherever you go!

Here are my go-to tips for your card-playing journey:

Start simple.

Go with easy games like War or Go Fish. They’re fast to learn and to play, so everyone will have a great time.

Spice it up.

Once you’ve gotten basic games down, move on to fancier ones like Egyptian Rat Screw or Trash. You can even add your own rules to a game you love! (My family has several rules we’ve added to Uno!)

Personalize it!

I have a normal card deck and an Uno deck that I let people sign when they win. They’re both about three years old now, so when I use them, I get to be reminded of people I may no longer see that much! (Plus, it gives people more incentive to play with me.)

Honestly, just go for it! There’s not really a wrong way to do any of this— the whole point is to have fun! Happy playing!