Texas Book Festival Coming To Austin This Fall

Now that school has started again, I’ve finally gotten used to my new classes and have almost completely settled into and decorated my new apartment (except for the living room TV, which is still sitting on old Dole banana boxes as a stand). After the excitement of moving in wore off, the realization hit me: I was over halfway through my college career with only a vague idea of what I wanted to do with my life. I desperately needed some career inspiration. As many of my fellow Liberal Arts majors know, it’s easy to get discouraged after years of people mistakenly thinking the only option for us is teaching. So, I thought attending a “Careers in Creative Writing” panel hosted at UT might help, and I’m so glad I did.

The panel featured a few UT alumni who shared their journeys and careers in publishing, advertising, and more. As enlightening and informative as it was, something even more current and close to home caught my attention: in just a few months, Austin would be hosting its annual Texas Book Festival.

I hadn’t thought about the Texas Book Festival in years and felt instantly guilty for living here for so long without attending. I was brought back to memories of begging my mom to take me to the festival when I first heard about it at age 13. At the time, the Young Adult section of my local library was my life. I spent most of my days (and nights) in middle school tearing through every dystopian, fantasy, and romance YA book I could find. I remember how lucky and overjoyed I felt when I discovered a book festival happening less than two hours away from my hometown. That year, one of my favorite authors, Marie Lu (Legend and The Young Elites series, anyone?), was doing a panel and book signing. I packed every book I owned by her and a journal filled with hastily scribbled (and later crossed out) questions I wanted to ask her and made the pilgrimage to the Texas Book Festival.

All the excitement I had felt as a young teen was reignited when the Texas Book Festival was brought back to my attention. I knew I had to go again this year, and I think anyone even slightly interested in books or the Austin literary scene should check it out. The festival takes place the weekend of November 16-17, just a few blocks from UT in tents set up outside the State Capitol. Entry is free, though there will also be food vendors and, of course, tons of books to purchase. The best part is that over 250 authors will be in attendance, participating in book signings and Q&A panels. The list of authors was just released this past week, and you can check it out on the festival’s website at https://texasbookfestival.org/. There, you’ll find all the information you need about the events.

While browsing the site, I was thrilled to discover another exciting panel. This year, there will be a Q&A with a famous UT alum and author. The University of Texas’s “Master of Culture,” Matthew McConaughey, will be celebrating the paperback release of his memoir Greenlights at the Texas Book Festival. The event will be moderated by renowned director and Austin native Richard Linklater, who worked with McConaughey on Dazed and Confused. This particular event is ticketed at $35 per person, which includes a signed copy of McConaughey’s book. It will be held at the First Baptist Church, separate from the other festival tents at the Capitol, and you can definitely expect to see me there!

Whether you’re a huge book lover, a Matthew McConaughey fan (or better yet, both), or simply looking for something to do off-campus, make sure to clear your calendar and your bookshelves for the Texas Book Festival!