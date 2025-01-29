The Units We Use to Measure Life—And What Truly Matters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Maybe you’ve thought philosophically about life, or perhaps you’re a realist who prefers practical views. Or maybe you’re like me—someone whose visionary ideas sometimes clash with the realities of everyday life. Regardless, we all have moments that define our experiences, snapshots that capture what life feels like. From savoring a bowl of your favorite ice cream to calling a friend just to hear their voice, celebrating an acceptance into a program, enjoying a snow day, or simply laughing until your stomach hurts—these are the moments that bring joy, excitement, and peace.

But so much of how we evaluate life is based on measurable outcomes. We’re taught to quantify success in numbers: financial stability, professional achievements, academic degrees, social media followers, beauty standards, productivity, material possessions, and name-brand products. These metrics shape how we present ourselves to the world and influence the decisions we make. But what happens when we let numbers define our worth?

The truth is, these measures vary for everyone. What matters most to you might not hold the same weight for someone else. But constantly trying to measure up to societal expectations can be exhausting, and comparing ourselves to others can prevent us from embracing what truly brings us joy.

One of my favorite quotes is from Helen Keller: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched but must be felt with the heart.” Some of life’s most valuable experiences—love, connection, personal growth, resilience—can’t be measured in numbers. They exist in the commitments we make to others, the love we show ourselves, the moments we share with family and friends, the courage to stand up for justice, and the faith that grounds us. They are found in learning something new, making a positive impact, and taking time to be grateful for the life we have.

In a world of increasing digitization, consumerism, and decreasing privacy, we are constantly pressured to measure, compare, and quantify our lives. But these expectations can restrict our passions, experiences, and how we see ourselves and others. Maybe instead of trying to measure everything, we can simply acknowledge that some things are meant to be felt, not calculated. Maybe we can collect these moments—not as numbers, but as meaningful experiences that shape us.

After all, there is no measuring stick that should dictate your worth or what you should do. Your life should be defined by what you believe in, what you desire, and what you care about.

In a world that constantly pushes us to quantify our value, maybe the key to a more fulfilling life is letting go of the need to measure everything. Because sometimes, the most important things are the ones we can’t count at all.



