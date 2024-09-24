The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve become a victim of the 2024 Bobdemic. We all know that sound on TikTok: “I think girls with short hair are, like, awesome. Do you?” When the short hair wave started gaining momentum in the spring, I was constantly wrestling with the idea of cutting my hair. Every new video I saw of girls making the big chop cemented the idea further in my head. The marketing was working, to say the least.

But I think I’ve involuntarily made my hair the defining thing about me. I’ve always kept it long and curly because I was too scared to change anything. If I was feeling particularly adventurous, I would get a few layers or face-framing pieces, but never anything drastic. Haircuts have always been a big fear factor for me, so when I came back the other night to my apartment and saw that both of my roommates had spontaneously chopped their hair, I thought, why not? Before I could overthink or change my mind, I let my roommate pick up those scissors and cut my long curls shorter than they had been in years, and it felt crazy. I looked down and saw the fluffy pile of hair in the trash, then looked in the mirror and loved the change. But it was a big difference, and I quickly started to doubt if I’d made the right choice.

In my moment of panic, I did what I think a lot of us do: I turned to TikTok and the Bobdemic videos to look for cute hairstyle ideas for my new short hair. So if you just made a spontaneous cut and are struggling to adapt, here are some super cute styles to try next time you feel that panic and to remind you how cute your new short hair is.

This style is super popular, and there are tons of variations. This one is a bit more intricate, which I like, but I would suggest getting a boar bristle brush and some tiny rubber bands to make your life a bit easier. Also, I’ve found that in many hairstyles, including short face-framing pieces adds a lot to the look.

2. Half up pig tails with braids

This one is a bit more mid-length, but I’ve tried it out, and it’s definitely doable on shorter hair. The pigtails-to-one-pony trick is a great hack to get more volume, but I also think it’s super cute to keep them separate. The braids are also a great addition to spice up the look. I love how the creator adds jewelry to her braids to accessorize them a bit more.

3. Slick Back bun

This one’s a classic, and it’s great to know it’s still possible with shorter hair. I find this style easier toward the end of my hair wash cycle, with a bit more grease in my hair. I think the slicked-back look with a slightly messier bun is so cute.

4. French or dutch braids

@grlwrednails The curly front strands will only work if you have some type of curl pattern⚠️ ♬ original sound – 🎧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

I just tried this style the other day and LOVED it! It held up super well throughout the day, and I loved the curl pattern the braids gave me when I took them out. The baby hairs are a great touch and help you not look as bald if you have thin hair like I do.

5. pig tail headband

I’ve been loving the headband look lately, and especially with fall approaching, I just think it’s such a cute look. This one is super easy and cute! The addition of the two mini pigtails on the sides is super cute with or without the bows added.

6. Claw clip

When I cut my hair, I was scared I wouldn’t be able to quickly throw it up in a cute clip before leaving the house, as that was a go-to for me. But this style is just as fast and just as cute. Try it out!

So don’t be afraid of joining the Bobdemic movement; there are so many styles to make your hair feel and look special. Even if you choose to leave it down, like I do a lot, short hair is nothing to be scared of or hold yourself back from. Go get your cut and have fun trying out new looks!