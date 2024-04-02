The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the whirlwind of pop culture, few artists have captured the essence of growing up quite like Olivia Rodrigo. From her breakout hit “Drivers License” to the chart-topping success of her debut album “SOUR,” Rodrigo’s journey has been a testament to the complexities of adolescence. However, with her latest album “Guts,” Rodrigo isn’t just shedding her Disney image; she’s boldly stepping into her own as a grown woman.

At 21, Rodrigo is no longer the teenage ingénue that fans first met during her Disney Channel days. She’s evolved, both personally and artistically, and “Guts” reflects this transformation with raw honesty and maturity.

Rodrigo’s lyrics have always been deeply personal, but on “Guts,” she delves into territory that might have been considered off-limits during her Disney tenure. Tracks like “Bad Idea Right?” showcase a newfound confidence and willingness to tackle subjects like hooking up and sexual tension, marking a departure from her earlier, more innocent image. This evolution in her songwriting demonstrates not only her growth as an artist but also her willingness to explore her own experiences and emotions more openly.

Beyond just the lyrics, Rodrigo’s stage presence has undergone a noticeable transformation. Gone is the wide-eyed innocence of her Disney days; in its place is a self-assuredness and charisma that commands attention. Whether she’s belting out emotional ballads or delivering energetic performances, Rodrigo exudes a newfound maturity that captivates audiences.

Of course, with growth comes change, and not everyone may be ready to accept Rodrigo’s evolution. Some fans may long for the days of her Disney past, unwilling to let go of the image they’ve grown accustomed to. However, it’s important to recognize that Rodrigo is not beholden to anyone’s expectations but her own. She’s a multifaceted artist, and “Guts” is a testament to her willingness to explore new territories and push boundaries.

As someone who has grown up alongside Rodrigo’s music, I couldn’t be prouder to see her embrace her authenticity and maturity. From the angst of adolescence to the triumphs of young adulthood, her music has been a soundtrack to the journey of self-discovery. “Teenage Dream” may have once felt like a distant fantasy, but now, as I celebrate Rodrigo turning 21, I find myself embracing the song’s themes with a newfound understanding and appreciation.

In a world that often tries to box artists into narrow stereotypes, Rodrigo’s evolution serves as a reminder that growth is inevitable and should be celebrated. She’s not the NineTEEN-year-old girl anymore, and that’s more than okay—it’s empowering. So here’s to Olivia Rodrigo, a beacon of authenticity in a sea of manufactured personas, and to “Guts,” an album that boldly embraces the beauty of growing up.