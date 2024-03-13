Activities to Liven Up Your Spring Break If You Are Going Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have a picnic

If the weather is nice and your day is free, have a picnic! I love getting my favorite snacks or food and going to a public park on a sunny day. Listen to music, read a book, and eat some food outside alone or with friends.

Bake or cook something new

While in college, I found myself cooking the same things for myself simply because it is easy and quick. However, with this extra time, I am excited to try new recipes and find more go-to meals and treats.

Spend time with loved ones and family

Being in college has definitely made me feel not only physically distant but emotionally as well. Take this time at home to spend quality times with your family and reconnect with loved ones.

Take a day trip to somewhere near you

I highly recommend trying this one. Whether you want to try a new restaurant a town over or check out a new hiking trail, day trips are full of endless possibilities. And, who knows, you may find your new favorite spot.

Read a book

I feel like I never have time to read for my own enjoyment between my reading for class. Take this break to pick up that book you have been meaning to check out.

Do a fitness challenge

This week-long break is the perfect time for a fitness challenge. Start off spring feeling productive and strong. By the end of the week, you will feel rejuvenated and ready for life back on campus.