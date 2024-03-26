The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is this tiny word we all know, just one syllable and two letters long: “no.” You would think it is pretty straightforward, right? Despite its simplicity though, using it can sometimes feel like a major challenge. You know those moments when your boss asks if you can take on more work, or when your friends want to go out but you are just not feeling it. Saying “no” has suddenly taken on a new meaning and feels like a bigger deal than it is. It’s like there is this unspoken rule that saying “yes” is cool, but saying “no” isn’t.

To make this even more challenging, sometimes everyone will start asking questions. Questions like, “Why don’t you want to come out?” or “How are you so busy that you cannot handle more work?” that despite seeming harmless, are not. Here’s the thing though—saying “no” is just as valid as saying “yes.” You don’t owe anyone an explanation. As someone who struggled with say “no,” especially when it came to taking on more than I could handle, once I was struck with the realization that it is COMPLETELY okay to turn things down, the game changed.

In addition, maintaining my peace is one of my biggest priorities. For this reason, knowing that I can say “no,” especially if it means the preservation of of said peace is importance. Embrace this tiny word, say it when you feel like it, and don’t feel guilty about it! As Paulo Coelho once said, “When you say ‘yes’ to others, make sure you are not saying ‘no’ to yourself.”