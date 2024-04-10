The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you guys, but I am so ready for summer. More specifically, I am ready for summer camp. I have been going to summer camp since 2014, and I don’t plan on stopping now that I’m staff age. However, these last few weeks of school always seem to drag by. Here are the songs I play to get me in that summer camp mood:

“Sign Me Up” by Humming House

“Sign me up for a little peace of mind?” There is no better lyric to describe how camp feels to me.

“No Worries” by Animal Island

I have so many worries at school, and camp lets me let go of all of them.

“Fresh Squeezed” by Duncan Fellows

This is the quintessential camp song to me. It is funky and fun and can always snap me out of a school year low.

“Geronimo” by Sheppard

This song makes me want to find the nearest body of water and dive right into it.

“Love Natural” by Crystal Fighters

I never fail to dance when I hear this song, and it takes me back to some of my first years at camp.

“Best Day of My Life” by American Authors

I sang this for weeks before my first time at camp, and I can still say that my days at camp have been some of the best of my life.

“Quesadilla” by Walk the Moon

This is another good little dancing song, also from my earliest years of camp.

“Deep In the West” by Shake Russell

This one may seem out of place with the rest, but my camp plays this song at the end of every night event, so it holds a lot of memories.

Happy listening, everyone! We’ve almost made it to the end of the year!