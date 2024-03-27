Its almost summer! Here’s whats blasting in my headphones.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

I’ve spent the past few days hoping I don’t get soaked every time I go outside. Today, the sun decided to peek out from those endless clouds which means, in my book, it’s officially summer. Out goes my many sweaters and in come the sun dresses and swimsuit. As I’m shaking off the winter, I’ve needed a shift from my typical depressing folk music. My goal for this beautiful summer is to make it memorable, no matter where I go or what I’m doing, and the best way to do that is with a playlist. So here is my soundtrack for summer ‘24:

Femininomenon – Chappell Roan

Discovering Chappell Roan has been like finding a pair of jeans that fits perfectly. Every new song I listen to is so relatable, even if I’ve never experienced it before. Femininomenon is one of her fun upbeat songs that she’s famous for from her album the Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. It’s a feminist anthem that dunks on modern online love with terrible guys and celebrates women having fun. This song has gotten me out of bed multiple times because it reminds me that if I’m not out there, the world is a sadder place.

Now that we don’t talk – Taylor Swift

I can’t make a summer playlist and not include Miss Swift; it feels like a crime. The vault tracks of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) live in my head rent free. I love Now That We Don’t Talk because it’s a sad song put on a fun beat. I can’t wait to spend the summer screaming this song out a car window while angry about exes that don’t exist.

Silk chiffon – MUNA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

This song was on repeat in my head last summer, and I am so excited that I get to listen to it. It’s the perfect mood-booster that makes me want to go roller skating and put bows in my hair. MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers capture the perfect vibe for a breezy, easy summer day where the main goal is to just have fun (which is exactly what I’ll be doing this summer).

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyonce

Country Beyonce has me in a chokehold. When this song came out, I decided to buy cowboy boots and learn how to line dance. TEXAS HOLD ‘EM was an instant banger, and I am at the edge of my seat waiting for the new album (which will be my whole personality when it’s released). This song shows how Beyonce has a huge range and can genuinely create anything she puts her mind to!

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone

Beautiful Things was instantly popular after it was released earlier this year. Its a beautiful love songs, and has brilliant lyrics like “But there’s no man as terrified as the man who stands to lose you.” This song is the perfect scream-in-the-shower song. It may not be the most dance-able song, but I think it still captures summer vibes and love so beautifully.

Ready or Not – Bridgit Mendler

Ready or Not is the definition of oldie but goodie. Bridgit Mendler’s brief stint in music produced nothing but hits that always take me back to the 2010s. I’ve loved this song since the first day I heard it all those years ago. It gets my heart pumping in the same way it always has, and makes me feel like I could take on the world.

Pasture Child – Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike’s music is perfect for the summer season. It’s refreshing and breezy, which is perfect for a summer night. I love this song because it really reminds me of the simpler things in life. Pasture Child makes me feel like I’m sitting by a campfire and remembering good times with good people, which is exactly where I want to be this summer.

End of beginning

I might be biased towards this song because of my love for the city Chicago, but all of TikTok seems to agree with me. I can’t describe End of Beginning in any way except nostalgic. It may not be a song you dance to, but it is a song you feel in your bones, and what matters more than that?

Unwritten – Natasha Bedingfield

Everyone seemed to recently fall back in love with this classic because of its relevance in the movie Anyone But You (along with me). This song is the perfect let-go-of-stress-and-remember-the-joy-of-life banger, and will definitely be on all of my playlists this summer!

Read your mind – Sabrina Carpenter