Maggie Rogers at the Newport Folk Festival in Newport, RI, July 28, 2023.
Photo by Neil Swanson for WFUV Public Radio / Flickr
Culture > Entertainment

I Won’t Forget You, Maggie— A Review of Maggie Rogers’s “Don’t Forget Me”

Katie Randall
Unless you live under a rock, you’ve heard that Taylor Swift just released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19th. It was incredible. But I’m not here to talk about that today (but I will be soon. Stay tuned). Today, I’m breaking down another new release: Maggie Roger’s Don’t Forget Me

Roger’s third studio album was released just a week before Tortured Poets on April 12, 2024. At a nice and sweet 35 minutes and 49 seconds (10 songs), it is the perfect length to put on a loop for days and not get bored (speaking from experience). In classic Maggie fashion, it’s got a mix of danceable tunes and devastating lyrics, which I think everyone could use more of in this world. On my first listen-through, I did a song-by-song breakdown of my thoughts. It was quite chaotic. Here is the more expanded version, now that I’ve had more time to absorb everything:

Track One: “It Was Coming All Along”

Incredible dance-party-in-your-room energy. The lyrics are gutwrenching but also hopeful. It is a phenomenal album opener, for sure. Standout lyric: “I’m fine, but feel I’m breaking through / My world’s a honey shade of blue.”

Track Two: “Drunk”

Darker vibes than the first song. Got a good funky dance vibe going— reminds me a lot of “Anywhere With You” from her second studio album, Surrender. Standout lyric: “You hold your tongue, but onе by one / The words slip out your mouth.”

Track Three: “So Sick of Dreaming”

This was the second single released ahead of the album, so I had plenty of time to love on this song. It is the perfect moving-on, “I’ve had enough” dance song. It’s got an epic phone-call-style interlude about a failed date, followed by some classic Maggie wailing. I’ve never broken up with someone before, but if I ever do, I will be turning to this song. Standout lyric: “When every littlе thing’s up for takin’ / Oh, it makes me wanna sing, my heart’s brеakin’ / Oh, there ain’t no diamond ring you could buy me to take me home.”

Track Four: “The Kill”

This is quite possibly my favorite song on the album. Perfect cathartic dance party beat? The most devastating lyrics about a mutually destructive relationship? Subtle lyric changes every chorus to hammer home the story?? Just take my whole life right now, Maggie. I don’t have the words to properly praise this song. Standout lyric (so hard!): “Oh, I was an animal making my way up the hill / And you were going in for the kill.”

Track Five: “If Now Was Then”

Such a sweet, missing-the-past, retrospective moment. I wish I could’ve done more when we were together. It’s too late now. Yet another good little dancing song. Standout lyric: “I’d take it back, but I can’t, I’m sorry / I know it hurts, but you shouldn’t worry.”

Track Six: “I Still Do”

This song basically brought me to tears when I first listened to it. Unlike all the previous songs, there is no dancey beat here. It’s just Maggie and a piano pouring out her heart (and breaking mine in two). Truly just gut-wrenching. Standout lyric: “‘Cause love is not a debt you pay / It’s not something you can give away.”

Track Seven: “On & On & On”

For all of the tenderness of the previous track, there is an equal amount of anger in this song. This is an angry breakup song of epic proportions. I don’t know who broke Maggie’s heart, but I’m a little scared for him. Standout lyric: “When you realize the things that you lack / Better think twice ‘fore callin’ me back.”

Track Eight: “Never Going Home”

This is a close second for my favorite song on this album (but I love them all dearly). We’re back with another awesomely danceable Maggie beat. We’re moving and grooving but it is so hard to move on from someone you loved! Standout lyric: “I can’t behave, but I don’t wanna be alone / But you kept me waiting / Now I’m never, ever going home.”

Track Nine: “All the Same”

Another slow song. Definitely a gut-punch kind of song, with soft instrumentals making way for the raw power of the softer sides of Maggie’s voice. I want her to sing me a lullaby every night, even if it’s sad. Standout lyric: “All the same / Day by day / And suddenly you look around / And find the ground still feeling like it’s yesterday.”

Track Ten: “Don’t Forget Me”

This is, obviously, the album’s title track. It was also the first single before the album, so I have had many a singalong to this while waiting for the rest of the album to drop. It is a perfect song for when you don’t quite know what you’re doing with your life and you feel like everyone is ahead of you. Standout lyric: “Take my money, wreck my Sundays / Love me ’til your next somebody.”

Frankly, I think it’s ridiculous that Miss Maggie Rogers would ever think someone could ever forget about her. I certainly couldn’t. This album will definitely be on a loop this entire summer (until I see her in October!). If you don’t choose to listen to it after this, fine by me— just know you’re missing out big time.

Katie Randall

Texas '27

Katie Randall is a first-year Radio-TV-Film major and Religious Studies minor in the Moody College Honors Program at UT Austin. She is interested in photography and small-scale video projects, and she enjoys writing about all things girlhood, movies, and music. In her spare time, she loves reading, listening to music, or crocheting.