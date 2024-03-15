Hear Her Roar: Celebrating Women’s Strength Through Song This Women’s History Month

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

With March right around the corner (or already here by the time this is published), the time to honor the incredible women who have shaped our lives arrives. With Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8th, it’s the perfect moment to reflect on the strength, resilience, and aspirations of the women around us–whether they’re our mothers, sisters, friends, or partners. Beyond these roles and their respective responsibilities, these women also have aspirations for their careers, personal growth, and relationships, and in the face of any challenges, they showcase their abilities and power by navigating with grace and determination. In honor of all the incredible women out there, I have curated a small playlist that is representative of this, all performed by inspiring female artists.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain

This is such a fun song to dance to! Not only does it celebrate embracing femininity with confidence, but it serves as a reminder that feeling empowered in our skin as women is beautiful. Thank you mom for introducing me to this empowering song at the early age of 5.

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

I completely understand why this song took the world by storm upon its release. Its iconic line, “I can buy myself flowers,” challenges societal norms and celebrates women’s independence, reminding us that women are more than fully capable of standing on their own.

“Woman’s World” by Little Mix

Paying close attention to the lyrics, Little Mix’s goal of shedding light on the challenges women face simply because of their gender becomes clear. Despite these obstacles, however, women persist and thrive, showcasing their inarguable resilience and strength.

“Love Song” by Sara Bareilles

The line, “I’m not gonna write you a love song, ’cause you asked for it, ’cause you need one,” says it all. Women don’t owe anyone anything–they define their own narratives.

“Me Too” by Meghan Trainor

With its infectious beat and empowering lyrics, how can one not be drawn to the song? Especially because it celebrates self-confidence. It’s a reminder that women are the main character.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, let’s amplify the voices and celebrate the achievements of the women around us!