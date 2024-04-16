Has Tik Tok brain rot gone too far? Tik Tok Rizz Party, Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

While scrolling on Tik Tok this week, I stumbled upon video after video about the Tik Tok Rizz Party and slowly got sucked into the lore, edits, and character analyses.

The original video posted by @islandentertainment has garnered over 57.7 million views and 7.5 million likes. The video shows a group of teenage boys at a Sweet 16 dancing and singing “Carnival” by Kanye West.

So how did this become the Tik Tok Rizz Party? Last year, a photo of a flyer for a Tik Tok Rizz Party gained popularity on the internet with people calling it corny and cringe. Once the video went viral, people started referencing the Sweet 16 as the Tik Tok Rizz Party.

There are over 32,000 response videos on Tik Tok with people overanalyzing the video. People have created backstories, nicknames, and hierarchy. With nicknames like “Blue Tie Guy” and “Turkish Quandale Dingle”, people debate about who is the leader of the group and their roles within the group.

People have started discourse on the video on their inner motivation and their inner feelings. Edits have also been made to the Hamilton soundtrack, Taylor Swift songs, and also, other fandoms.

The teenagers in the video are relishing the fame. They have created more videos, playing along with the lore by using the nicknames and group dynamics.

It has completely taken the internet by storm and created a chain reaction of memes. If this went viral 10 years ago, those teen boys would be sitting in front of Ellen.

I am invested in the lore and find this extremely funny, but I can slowly feel the Tik Tok brain rot seeping in.