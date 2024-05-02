Great Swimwear Brands for Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is officially here! That means more beach and lake days are soon in store. If you are like me, and are running low on summer necessities, here are some great swim suit brands that I swear by as a California girl:

Triangl Bikinis ​​

Triangl is my most favorite swimwear brand. Almost all of my bikinis are from their brand. These bikinis are made to last and their styles never disappoint!

Kulani Kinis

I have been a fan of Kulani bikinis since high school. Their bright and fun patterns are so fun and unique for summer.

Frankies Bikinis

These bikinis are a bit on the pricey side, but if you are willing to spend the money, they are worth it! They are so cute and made for long-time wear.

Pacsun

Pacsun has been one of my go-to places to get bikinis. I still wear bikinis from Pacsun that I got my Freshman year of high school!

Skims

Skims swim just dropped! Their simple swimwear are perfect basics for summer.

Bright Swimwear

This Swedish swimwear brand has the cutest floral bikinis.