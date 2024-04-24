From Sahara Desert To Sahara Stage – This Group Enters The “Wonderland” of Coachella

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

One of the biggest musical festivals in the world, Coachella, is currently underway as many acts have already taken the stage last weekend on the desert’s grounds. Coachella is known for hosting a variety of musical artists of various genres that take the stage at different times. The annual event occurs for two separate weekends, so fans can get the most out of their experience.

Historically, it has been unheard of for K-pop acts to perform at Coachella, but K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made their first ever appearance at Coachella in 2019, and headlined the festival in 2023, making them the first K-pop group to headline Coachella. Following Blackpink, a few more K-pop girl groups made appearances such as aespa, 2ne1, and LE SSERAFIM, with stellar performances.

This year, ATEEZ was invited to perform at Coachella, making them the first ever K-pop boy group to perform at the festival. But who are they? ATEEZ was formed under KQ entertainment and consists of members Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24th, 2018 with their album Treasure EP. 1: All to Zero, including double title tracks Pirate King and Treasure, which captivated the attention of many K-pop fans. With their defining characteristic of storytelling throughout their music, they debuted with beautifully crafted music videos, filmed at the Sahara Desert in Morocco, and garnered much praise for their cinematic and visually stunning videos.

ATEEZ released their first ever studio album Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action on October 8th, 2019, with their lead single Wonderland, that allowed them to break through the K-pop industry and became one of their most streamed songs on various music platforms. With its epic soundscapes, impactful lyrics, dynamic choreography, and cinematic visuals, Wonderland invites listeners to join in on their unforgettable journey into the unknown, where anything is possible.

They’re also known to be praised for their stunning performances, amazing stage presence, and have been referred to as “Global Performance Idols” by Korean media. With difficult choreography, beautiful vocals, and outstanding raps, the group creates exciting performances for their fans and have been able to establish a powerful name for themselves with a growing fanbase, not only in South Korea, but worldwide. With their infectious energy and passion for music, ATEEZ has undoubtedly secured their place as one of the most promising acts in the K-pop industry.

ATEEZ made their very first Coachella debut last Friday at the Sahara Stage on Coachella’s grounds, which marked a significant milestone in their career, solidifying their mark not only in the K-pop industry, but as global performers. From starting their journey at the Sahara Desert to being able to perform on the Sahara stage at Coachella, fans have been thrilled that the group has spread their skillful talent to a wide range of audiences.

Make sure to check them out as they make history as the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella! Be on the lookout for their future performances!