Career Changes & The Importance of Mentorship

Growing up, one of the earliest questions you likely encountered was, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” And at five years old, it was probably common for you or your classmates to have dreamt of becoming anything from a ballerina to a firefighter or a scientist. More uncommon, if not unheard of, might have been for someone to aspire to be a researcher (even though a scientist is a researcher in every sense of the word, and you simply did not know at that age).

For this reason, it is not surprising that I never considered becoming a researcher as I grew up. When the time came to choose a major leading to a career, I opted for finance and accounting, viewing business as a reliable path. Despite this train of thought, however, during the spring semester of my sophomore year, a sociology class led me to rethink this path. As a result, I changed my major to sociology, unsure of what I would do after graduation but with a deep love for the field.

As time went on, I realized that becoming a researcher could allow me to explore some of the questions about my surrounding world that had always followed me. Needing confirmation that this career path was right for me, I decided to participate in research internships. Upon completing my second research internship, I was certain of my desire to pursue research as a career. It was after meeting and working with some absolutely incredible people during that time that I became more sure about my decision than ever before. I had the privilege of working with an exceptional mentor and graduate student who profoundly impacted my life. They prioritized my well-being, encouraged me to seek opportunities I would not have considered otherwise, and celebrated both small and significant accomplishments. These two people went above and beyond, supporting my development on the personal, intellectual, and career levels.

Now, on the brink of graduating and preparing to start graduate school in the fall to strengthen my training and pursue a career as a researcher, I can confidently say that changing career paths was the best decision I could have made for myself. Changing career paths is not discussed often, but it should be because it is normal. Also, I would not be who or where I am today had it not been for all the people that have supported me, especially my last mentor and graduate student. Mentorship is invaluable, and finding the right person or people is truly life-changing.