The Spring Break seems like a time for festivity, but for others, it might cause you to burn out. Well, in reality, it’s only a short calm of an ongoing storm. Right after the break, you have at least 5 more weeks of classwork to do until around May, and if you’re already behind, things get even worse. What are you supposed to do with your time?

I don’t know the answer myself, because what works for someone may not work for another. I can, however, give an update on what I should probably be doing. And who knows, this might resonate with you as well.

Make that dreaded To-Do List

Yes, writing down everything you could forget can be really exhausting, but you need to know what’s going on, right?

Then, decide what tasks are most urgent. Urgent is not the same thing as important. An important task might be more important than an urgent task, but an urgent task demands your attention right then and there. That is what I usually think of doing first.

Break down your first urgent task into smaller pieces, manageable steps, and force yourself to push through each one at a time.

Allocate specific blocks of time for studying, attending class, as well as a couple mundane things that you have to do, such as eating lunch.

Limit your distractions

Easier said than done, of course! I turn off my phone so I don’t get tempted to get on social media, but I can also be distracted because of the sheer number of people in the room talking too loudly. Don’t be afraid to change your environment, and don’t get overwhelmed by the number of environments you feel the need to change!

Don’t worry too much about the details

Oftentimes, I feel scared that I’ll take a long time getting ready to study rather than actually studying. I think personally, there’s an avoidant side to my brain, afraid of just getting started, and making things more complicated than they are.

Tell that side of your brain to shut up and stop playing tricks on you, is what I’d say to myself. Just start studying already. In my experience, you won’t be perfect at first, but it’s more important to make progress and feel like you’re actually learning something than doing nothing, right?

Practice self-compassion

Challenging the self-talk that brings you down is hard on its own. It’s like an annoying voice in your mind, reminding you of why everything is going to crumble. How do you find the courage to proceed and not run?

I think it’s a lot of fighting that instinct to flee. You can’t freeze up, either. Sometimes you’re just forced to face things head-on, and face that fear that even if you do, things won’t end up well.

For those who thrive in the “facing things head-on” department, you’re probably going to have the funnest day of your life.

Which leads me to my last point.

Try to have fun when learning

I mean, yes, learning about the year that the toothbrush was created isn’t exactly the most interesting thing depending on the person, but it’s important to remember, every little piece of knowledge you process is a part of a long journey that has formed you into who you are, and you can’t take that for granted. Try to enjoy the little things more, and understand that even if you don’t like the subject, the time you’re going to spend first getting to know it is temporary.

Outside of that, keep an open mind! Not everything is boring to learn. Maybe you’ll find that you liked a subject that you thought you would despise at the start. It could also be the reverse, but the important thing is to grow from your experiences in some way and better your knowledge.