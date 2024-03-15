A Trending Sibling Rock Band You Need To Listen To

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

I am always on the lookout for new music, sometimes to the detriment of finishing a school assigment in favor of perusing Spotify’s “New Music Friday” playlist. Other times, new music finds you instead. In the age of social media, anyone can suddenly blow up and start going viral on TikTok. Sure there are always people who gatekeep a singer or group and hate the fact that their new fav artist is mainstream. But I overall think it’s so amazing when not widely known musicians start to get the recognition they deserve. This recently happened with an amazing sibling soft rock band called Infinity Song.

I first saw Infinity Song on Instagram. It was a clip of their song “Slow Burn” and I was instantly drawn in by the lyrics and soft crooning of the lead singer. Now I have to admit, there are times when a chorus or a specific verse of a song starts trending on TikTok or Instagram, starts getting used in thousands of edits and videos, only for people to listen to the whole song and realize… the only good part is those few trending seconds. This is certainly not the case for “Slow Burn” and the rest of Infinity Song’s music. If you haven’t heard “Slow Burn” I can almost guarantee you’ve heard their hit song “Hater’s Anthem”. This song and the lyrics “I love the way it feels to be a hater” that have been the background to tons of TikToks in the past year of people admitting to some of their hater tendencies. The group currently have three full length albums out right now with their first self titled one having been released in 2016. Shortly after their release of their first album they were signed to the label Roc Nation; an entertainment company founded by the little known underground artist Jay-Z, ever heard of him? Their newest album “Metamorphasis” is where you’ll find these hits along with five other amazing songs.

While Infinity Song may have just started their rise in popularity in recent years, the siblings in the band have been making and performing music for much longer. The group is currently comprised of siblings Victory, Abraham, Angel, Israel and Thalia “Momo” Boyd. According to Roc Nation, “Infinity’s Song members are not only singers but also songwriters, arrangers, instrumentalists, and music producers.” The members have been surrounded by music since childhood. The Boyd family’s music talent can be traced back the their parents “who founded the Boys & Girls Choirs of Detroit, the siblings have performed in front of audiences since Pre-K.”. The band’s website, InfinitySongMusic, also highlights how the Boyd family’s relocation from Detroit to New York gave them opportunities for performance on the city streets and parks.

As far as Infinity Song’s sound, I don’t even know where to begin. On the band’s Instagram page they have in their bio that they are a soft rock band but they’re so much more. In an interview with BET, one of the members, Abraham, says “Gospel, jazz and classical are foundational genres. When you come to understand those, then you get to understand the overarching genres of pop, rock and hip hop.” The band in their artful mixing of genre and sound are helping break constraints that have been historically placed on Black artists and their work to urban genre’s. In the same interview one of the members addresses this changing culture, “We have things like AfroPunk and we have Black people feeling more and more comfortable with expressing themselves in ways that were considered a little bit weird growing up“. If I had to describe the feeling their songs give me they all lie on the spectrum of a moody walk on a rainy day to the hopeful and bittersweet, hopeful song that plays at the end of an indie coming of age film. All I can say is Infinity Song and their unique blend of genres and harmonies are definitely going to be the backtrack to the rest of my Spring semester and everyone needs to check them out.