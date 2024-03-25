A New Resource to Address Food Insecurity: The West Campus Free Fridge

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

“If you are in a place of abundance, feel free to donate. If you are in need, take what will nourish you. The fridges are here for all of us to help build community solidarity – not charity.” – ATX Free Fridge

What is the West Campus Free Fridge:

The West Campus Free Fridge is one of 6 Free Fridges in Austin. It is a free fridge, pantry, and closet and is available for everyone in West Campus to take what you need and give what you can.

What is a Free Fridge?

A free fridge is a refrigerator stocked with food that is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with no barrier or restriction for who may use it. Free fridges are a simple yet impactful resource which offer a platform for individuals to contribute food and for those in need to access it– without any barriers people may face with similar resources. No identification, interaction, pledged sobriety, or other roadblocks are necessary to access this resource. The fridges are simple as they require no staff and do not depend on anything beyond community support and involvement.

Why West Campus?

There are 5 other Free Fridges in Austin, but until now, none were located within walking distance of West Campus. 1 in 3 students in West Campus identifies as food insecure. 41% of students do not have adequate or accessible transportation needed to get groceries, and most stores within walking distance are incredibly expensive. There are also a number of students in West Campus who have access to a kitchen, but do not have a car or the time to spend an hour on the bus to the next nearest location. That is why a 6th fridge was built and opened in West Campus.

Where is it located?

The West Campus Free Fridge is located in the back parking lot of Pearl Street Co-op. There are signs posted in front and on the side of the building to lead you to the structure. The structure is located on the left side of the parking lot along the back of Pearl Street Co-op and is painted pink.

What is Mutual Aid?

Mutual Aid is the voluntary exchange of resources and services between community members to provide support for those who need it, with the shared understanding that the systems we live in are not meeting our needs and that we can work together to meet them.

Ways to support:

Volunteer to clean the fridge: https://signup.com/Group/166994040289104021/

Volunteer Interest Form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSctym_WYmMOai9B7xJS8xSw4ohSE-maJeh6nmomydTXk_RjEg/viewform

Follow ATX Free Fridge to stay updated: https://www.instagram.com/atxfreefridge/