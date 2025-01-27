Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Texas chapter.

Music is a love language for me. Since high school, I’ve loved curating playlists for specific moods, times of day, seasons, and the people I care about. Certain artists have been there for me through everything, and their music has carried me through tough semesters, heartbreak, falling in love, coming of age, and so much more. While playlists are designed to eliminate the need to skip a song, there are moments when I find myself reaching for another artist or tempo. However, there are a few songs I never skip, no matter how many times I’ve heard them.

phone with picture of taylor swift\'s red on the screen
Photo by Omid Armin from Unsplash
Scorsese Baby Daddy – sza

I am sure many of us are in love with her new releases, but there’s something about this song that is so addictive.

bed peace – Jhené Aiko, childish gambino

Fit for any mood, literally any. I find myself smiling and singing along to this nostalgic masterpiece.

never lose me – flo milli

I have to admit, this belongs on my “conceited” playlist. Flo Milli is beyond talented at creating upbeat “feelin-yourself” songs. This song is for everyone, even my boyfriend loves it (although he would never admit it).

ivy – frank ocean

I may have a personal connection to Frank, but he is undeniably a talented lyricist—so much so that I got lyrics from White Ferrari tattooed on me. The best way to describe how his music makes me feel is simply warm.

no one noticed – the Marías

Depressing, I know—but gorgeous nonetheless.

she – Tyler the creator

Tyler’s storytelling abilities are often overlooked… Seriously, take a moment to listen to the story he tells in this song.

die for you – the weeknd

One of those classic songs that almost everyone recognizes when it’s played—perfect for car karaoke.

Free now – Gracie abrams

This is the type of song that makes me want to run on a beach and feel the wind through my hair.

the love club – lorde

Nostalgia at its finest. I truly believe this will always remain a beloved song for many.

vienna – billy joel

I could write a dissertation on how Billy Joel, and specifically his song Vienna, has shaped me as a person. I often feel a deep longing to experience more and a sense that I’m not doing enough to reach the places I want in life. Vienna is my reminder that I have time. It reassures me that it’s okay to slow down, take things one step at a time, and reflect on both the experiences I’ve had and those waiting for me in my full, promising future.

Lacey Rexrode

Texas '26

Hi!! I'm Lacey, I am a third year Journalism major at Moody College of Communications, minoring in global communications and Italian! I found my love for writing at a young age, but outside of writing I enjoy thrifting with friends, seeing the world, trying new coffee shops, listening to music (Frank Ocean, SZA, and Taylor Swift are some favorites of mine,) perfecting my Pinterest boards and being a cat mom! You can expect to read a lot of my work in Fashion, Travel, relationships, and life experiences.