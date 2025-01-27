Music is a love language for me. Since high school, I’ve loved curating playlists for specific moods, times of day, seasons, and the people I care about. Certain artists have been there for me through everything, and their music has carried me through tough semesters, heartbreak, falling in love, coming of age, and so much more. While playlists are designed to eliminate the need to skip a song, there are moments when I find myself reaching for another artist or tempo. However, there are a few songs I never skip, no matter how many times I’ve heard them.
- Scorsese Baby Daddy – sza
-
I am sure many of us are in love with her new releases, but there’s something about this song that is so addictive.
- bed peace – Jhené Aiko, childish gambino
-
Fit for any mood, literally any. I find myself smiling and singing along to this nostalgic masterpiece.
- never lose me – flo milli
-
I have to admit, this belongs on my “conceited” playlist. Flo Milli is beyond talented at creating upbeat “feelin-yourself” songs. This song is for everyone, even my boyfriend loves it (although he would never admit it).
- ivy – frank ocean
-
I may have a personal connection to Frank, but he is undeniably a talented lyricist—so much so that I got lyrics from White Ferrari tattooed on me. The best way to describe how his music makes me feel is simply warm.
- no one noticed – the Marías
-
Depressing, I know—but gorgeous nonetheless.
- she – Tyler the creator
-
Tyler’s storytelling abilities are often overlooked… Seriously, take a moment to listen to the story he tells in this song.
- die for you – the weeknd
-
One of those classic songs that almost everyone recognizes when it’s played—perfect for car karaoke.
- Free now – Gracie abrams
-
This is the type of song that makes me want to run on a beach and feel the wind through my hair.
- the love club – lorde
-
Nostalgia at its finest. I truly believe this will always remain a beloved song for many.
- vienna – billy joel
-
I could write a dissertation on how Billy Joel, and specifically his song Vienna, has shaped me as a person. I often feel a deep longing to experience more and a sense that I’m not doing enough to reach the places I want in life. Vienna is my reminder that I have time. It reassures me that it’s okay to slow down, take things one step at a time, and reflect on both the experiences I’ve had and those waiting for me in my full, promising future.