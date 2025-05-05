Your Beach Bag Essentials For 2025 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re finally coming up on beach-worthy days. With school winding down and the UV rising up, it’s time to start planning beach trips. Soon you’ll be listening to music at the jersey shore, digging your toes into the sand, and protecting your snacks from the seagulls. So, it’s time to start gathering your beach bag items in time for summer!

If you’re not wearing them on the way, make sure to pack your favorite sunglasses to protect your eyes from that sun. A hat is also a necessity for me personally, but you could do either to block out some sun, or both!

Sunscreen is probably the most obvious item but also the most important. A body spf is needed but I always like to bring a separate face one too. My favorite is the Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 Mineral Stick. The white cast is horrible, but it makes your skin shine when it blends in and I rarely get burnt using it.

A beach towel is another essential. Whether you use it to lay down and tan or to dry off after a swim, you’re going to need that towel. If you’re like me, it’s the same one you’ve had since you were eleven.

After a swim, my hair is always dry and tangled. I recommend having a designated brush for your beach bag because sand will get in it and after a shower at home, you won’t want to be using the same brush. Detangler is also helpful with this! I like to apply it liberally since I have long hair so I stick with cheaper options such as Suave’s Silly Apple Detangler Spray.

For my readers, a magazine or book is a must. There is no better feeling than reading a good book on the beach. I’m saving People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry for my first trip of the summer. In previous years I’ve read The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides and The Lady Has a Past by Amanda Quick. Both have mystery elements that are enjoyable on a beach.

While you should bring a water bottle and snacks with you, make sure to bring your wallet to get some Chickie’s & Pete’s crinkle cut fries and cheese sauce. This may be my favorite part about going to the shore.

Music is necessary for a good beach day so be sure to grab a portable speaker, or a friend with a portable speaker. Having a designated summer/ beach playlist is so important, mine includes a lot of Bob Marley & The Wailers and Manu Chao songs which for me, feel like summer is being absorbed into your skin.

While I like to relax and listen to my music and read my book, my friends and I also like to swim and play in the water periodically. Goggles should be in your bag to keep sand and dirty jersey saltwater out of your eyes. If you grew up going to the shore, you know there is no pain like getting that water in your eyes after getting waterboarded by those waves….

Then the sun sets, and the sand grows cold, families with small children left hours ago and it’s time to go shower and get ready for dinner. Baby powder is perfect for getting the sand off your feet once you hit the boardwalk. I picked up this little trick from Tik Tok and my friends which has been a lifesaver as someone who hates sand.

If you’re planning on going to the beach this summer, then you should definitely make a list of your go-to items to pack along with you!